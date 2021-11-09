Giants ‘Hopeful’ to get 2 Key Offensive Players Back After Bye Week

The bye week could not have come at a better time for the New York Giants, who have been decimated by injuries throughout the first nine games of the 2021 regular season.

After the Giants beat the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 23-16 on Sunday, November 7 to improve to 3-6, they will now get a much-needed week off from game action.

This should help some of New York’s injured starters get healthy in order to make it back in time for their next contest against the mighty Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 22.

Among these impact players who are on the mend include superstar running back Saquon Barkley, and left tackle Andrew Thomas.

And on a positive note, head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Monday, November 8, that he is “hopeful” to have this duo back for their next game based off conversations he has had with the team’s training staff.

Joe Judge says he is "hopeful" to have Andrew Thomas and Saquon Barkley back for Tampa after the bye, based on conversations he had with the training staff today. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 8, 2021

Barkley was supposed to return from a low ankle sprain vs. the Raiders in Week 9, but a false positive Covid-19 test kept him out of practice until Friday, which did not leave him enough time to ramp up for his first game since October 10.

Barkley has missed a total of four games, which is one more contest than his high-ankle sprain put him on the shelf for in 2019.

As for Thomas, he was having an impressive start to his second season in the NFL, before suffering foot and ankle injuries, which landed him on injured reserve in October.

As a result, Thomas was forced to miss a minimum of three games, and the Giants’ pass protection has been shaky with Nate Solder and Matt Peart, who have served as the starting tackle duo in the interim.

The return of a healthy Thomas would also help out quarterback Daniel Jones, who has been under heavy pressure over the course of the past five games without his blindside protector.

Booker Injured

While Barkley continues to trend towards a return, his backup Devontae Booker is now dealing with a hip injury as well.

According to Judge, Booker was sent to see a doctor on Monday for a final assessment on his injury. However, the tailback was cleared to re-enter the game on Sunday vs. the Raiders which is a promising sign.

Joe Judge said RB Devontae Booker (hip) is seeing doctors for final assessments. He was cleared to return to the game yesterday, but Eli Penny was running the ball well. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 8, 2021

Booker received the game ball in the Giants’ victory over Las Vegas, his former team. Booker carried the ball 21 times for 99 yards, while catching three passes for 23 yards.

In eight games, Booker has rushed for 315 yards on 85 carries to go along with two touchdowns. He also has 20 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown as well.

The 29-year-old running back has been more than serviceable with Barkley on the shelf.

Regardless, the Giants will still be happy to get Barkley back the next time they take the field in late-November.

Roster Move

According to Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News, the Giants have released running back Dexter Williams from their practice squad.

The #Giants released RB Dexter Williams from the practice squad. He was here late in week as insurance to COVID spread in RB room. Trent Harris, WR/KR/PR Pharoh Cooper, LB Benardrick McKinney all revert to practice squad. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 9, 2021

After Covid spread through the Giants’ running backs room, the team was forced to bring in Williams as an insurance option. Luckily, they expect to have Barkley and third string back Gary Brightwell return ahead of their next matchup.

Following Sunday’s game, linebacker Benardrick McKinney, wide receiver Pharoh Cooper and edge rusher Trent Harris all reverted back to the practice squad.