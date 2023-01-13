Giants’ Top Free Agent Could Bolt for NFC Rival: Analyst

The New York Giants are projected to have nearly $60 million in cap space this offseason, which puts general manager Joe Schoen in a good spot. Yet, there will likely be competition for one notable Giants free agent.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is a player that should be atop the Chicago Bears “wish list” in the offseason.

“Chicago has a promising signal-caller in Justin Fields, but it hasn’t done a great job of surrounding him with talent,” Knox wrote on January 13, 2023. “Barkley could aid Fields on the ground and provide an elite outlet in the passing game. Chicago also happens to lead the league in projected cap space ($115.9 million) and could lose starting back David Montgomery in free agency.”

The Houston Texans are another team that could sign Barkley in free agency, according to Knox. Similarly to Chicago, the Texans have an ample amount of projected cap space ($40.8 million) in the 2023 offseason.

Giants Will Have to Decide on Saquon Barkley’s Future

Knox noted NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport’s report on January 1 that the Giants “want” to keep impending free agents Daniel Jones and Barkley beyond the 2022 season.” But Knox thinks Barkley is the likelier of the two to enter free agency, especially if the Giants “believe at all that Jones is their franchise quarterback.”

Barkley was selected second overall in the 2018 NFL draft and has made life easy for Jones in 2022, setting career-highs with 295 carries and 1,312 rushing yards. He was rested in their season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles as the 25-year-old Barkley will finally have his first taste of the playoffs in 2022.

The Giants have the possibility to keep Barkley with the franchise tag, estimated to be worth between $10 million to $11 million for next season, giving them extra time to work out a long-term deal without allowing him to hit the market.

However, Barkley’s injury history could spell trouble for a team willing to pay up for his services. He started every game during his rookie Pro Bowl campaign in 2018, but Barkley missed 21 games the next three seasons.

With a projected market value of $11.9 million annually, the Penn State product won’t be cheap.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley Ready to Receive Heavy Workload in Playoff Game

The Giants could ask Barkley to carry the load in their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on January 15.

It’s an understatement that Barkley is up for the task.

“I want the ball as many times as needed to win this game,” Barkley said, via Giants.com. “Whatever I got to do. That’s been my motto throughout the entire season and I’m sticking with it. Obviously, I carried the ball a little bit more earlier in the year, second half of the season not so much, but the job was to get into the playoffs, and we found a way to do that. Whatever we got to do to get the win, I’m willing to do for my team. If it’s 40, 50, then it’s 40, 50. If it’s zero, five, then it’s zero, five.”

In the Week 16 meeting between the Giants and Vikings, Barkley had 14 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown as well as eight receptions for 49 yards. Jones, meanwhile, completed 30-of-42 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown and attempted four runs for 34 yards rushing.

Barkley is only focused on winning in the playoffs and not on personal accolades.

“The only thing we can control is how we go out there, how we perform, and the only thing we need to focus on is the men and women in that building no matter what happens throughout this playoff,” Barkley said.