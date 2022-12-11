Insider Gives Troubling Injury Update on Giants RB Saquon Barkley

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (neck) is deemed a “50-50” chance to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Schefter noted that the Giants plan to see how Barkley feels in pre-game warmups before deciding his status.

Giants describe RB Saquon Barkley, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a neck injury, as a “legit 50-50” and want to see how he feels Sunday in pre-game warmups before deciding whether he will play vs. the Eagles, per sources. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are the backups. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2022

Barkley was added to the injury report mid-week due to a neck injury, which wasn’t noted earlier in the week. That led to limited practice reps on Thursday and Friday and the team labeled him with a questionable designation for Week 14.

When asked if Barkley would play on Sunday, head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday, “I hope so.” He also noted, “Probably got to see” when asked if there was any doubt about Barkley’s availability.

That doubt has escalated since those comments.

There was already a level of concern with Barkley’s shoulder, which can contribute to his production dropping off in the second half of the season.

The 7-4-1 Giants are heading toward the final five games of the season and will plan accordingly with Barkley, who will likely be a true game-time decision in advance of Sunday’s game, with his status to be revealed about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Giants’ Other Options at RB

If Barkley ends up being sidelined on Sunday, Matt Breida and rookie Gary Brightwell are next in line at the running back position for the Giants.

Barkley hasn’t missed a game yet in 2022. He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the season in the team’s Week 13 loss to the Washington Commanders and has eight rushing touchdowns. The 2018 No. 2 overall pick leads the team in receptions with 40 as well.

Breida should have the chance to be the team’s lead back. Despite Barkley’s heavy workload, Breida has managed to top over 10 offensive snaps in nine games this year.

The 27-year-old Breida has 34 attempts for 112 yards and a touchdown in 2022. He’s been used in the Giants’ offense as a short yardage back and at times to simply give Barkley a breather.

In 2022 free agency, the Giants signed Breida to a one-year deal as he had experience in head coach Brian Daboll’s offensive system with the Buffalo Bills last season.

Giants Other Injuries to Watch

The Giants are expected to be without defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who injured his neck in Week 13. Offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and Shane Lemieux (toe) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) were all declared out of Sunday’s game.

Big Blue won’t have safety Xavier McKinney (hand) available this week. He’s been on the non-football injury list since the team’s Week 8 bye week due to an ATV accident.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes (shoulder), defensive back Nick McCloud (hamstring), and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (knee) were all full participants in Friday’s practice after being limited in the previous days. None of them received an injury designation and are expected to play.

According to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton, the Giants won’t activate Ben Bredeson from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game. He will miss his sixth straight game as he works his way back from a knee injury.

Additionally, Big Blue announced Saturday the elevations of defensive lineman Ryder Anderson and defensive back Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad.