Saquon Barkley Sends NFL Clear Message: ‘We Should Be Able to Do that’

Fresh off a 152 rushing yard-performance in Week 10, New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley sat down with Heavy Sports for an exclusive interview. We discussed a wide range of topics including the turf field controversy, the Giants’ battle against the Dallas Cowboys defense on Thanksgiving, and his partnership with Courtyard by Marriott, who hosted the first-ever “Fansgiving” dinner on the 50-yard line of MetLife Stadium, which the star running back hosted on Nov. 15.

As for the debate of grass vs. turf, Barkley is all-in on making a difference in a positive way for the players, and that means asking the NFL for safer fielding surfaces to play on.

“I’m all about protection and safety for the players,” Barkley told Heavy Sports. “Whatever way we can do that, if that’s changing the fields or anything — helmet (or) cleats — I’m all about that.”

Barkley knows all too well about suspect playing fields. In 2020, he suffered a torn ACL at Soldier Field in Chicago, which cost him the rest of that season. Soldier Field uses grass, but it is widely considered to be one of the worst grass fields in the entire league.

However, the use of turf fields has come under the scrutiny of NFL players this season. MetLife Stadium, home of the Giants and New York Jets, is one of five NFL stadiums to utilize ‘slit film’ turf, which has led to Giants players and their opponents complaining the surface has increased the number of injuries during games.

When the Giants lost their top wide receiver, Sterling Shepard, on that very same field for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL in Week 3, Barkley didn’t hold back on the non-contact injury at the time, saying, “Personally, I’m not really a fan of turf.”

Barkley continued his stance on turf when asked about teammate safeties Landon Collins and Julin recently tweeting their displeasure about playing on turf.

“I’m all about longevity. Not only at the NFL level, (but) from youth football all the way up. Whatever we can do to protect this game and protect the players. I feel like we should be able to do that,” Barkley said.

Barkley Speaks on Dallas Cowboys Matchup

After a home game against the Detroit Lions in Week 11, the Giants will hope to even the season series at one apiece against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. New York lost to Dallas 23-16 in Week 3. But after a Giants win on Sunday over the Houston Texans, the Cowboys dropped to third place in the NFC East after losing to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10.

Barkley knows it will be a tough task against the Cowboys’ defense and specifically Micah Parsons, who can line up anywhere.

“I speak very highly of Dallas and their team,” Barkley said. “I know Micah personally well. He’s a heck of a player. One of the best players in the NFL.”

It’ll be hard to slow Barkley down. The 25-year-old has rushed over 80 yards in six of his nine games and is averaging 4.7 per run this season.

The Giants are 6-2 and Barkley is one of the main reasons why the team is on its way to a potential playoff run. The former first-round pick credits first-year head coach Brian Daboll and the rest of his coaching staff for helping not only himself but the whole offense this season.

“I think (Daboll) has done a great job not only for me, but for all of the players. And not just Dabes, but (Mike Kafka), (Bobby Johnson) and all of the offensive coaches have done a great job putting us in positions to be successful. We’re doing what we’re coached to do and go out and execute,” Barkley said.

Barkley’s Partnership With Courtyard Marriott

It was a spectacle at MetLife Stadium when Barkley hosted “Fansgiving” dinner at MetLife Stadium on the 50-yard line. Fans won an opportunity to have a full VIP experience, which included meeting and catching passes from the star running back. There was even a fan Q&A with Barkley before dinner.

Barkley was enticed by the opportunity to give happiness to the fans a week before Thanksgiving.

“I’m always about giving back,” Barkley detailed. “What they’re doing is amazing to be able to bring fans and their friends exclusive behind-the-scenes and exclusive access to MetLife Stadium.”

Courtyard by Marriot will also have another fan contest, this one tied to the Super Bowl. Now through 11/18 fans can enter for the chance to be the first to wake up in State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Super Bowl Sunday as part of the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover contest, where the brand transforms a stadium suite into a Courtyard guest room for contest winners.