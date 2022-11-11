Giants’ Saquon Barkley Takes Dig at Cowboys Recruiting Odell Beckham Jr.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has seen Micah Parsons and other players of the Dallas Cowboys putting in efforts to recruit free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Let’s just say, Barkley was direct and honest.

“I don’t have to tweet at him,” Barkley said on Friday, smiling, via video from Connor Hughes of SNY.

That was in response to Parsons retweeting a photo of Beckham wearing a Cowboys uniform on Twitter and put in efforts for Beckham to join the team.

“Man obj talk to me !!” Parsons said on November 8, 2022. “@obj let’s do this s***!!! 🦁🦁.”

Beckham then responded to Parsons’ message by leaving the door open to potentially joining Dallas.

“Lolol sheeeed u tell me!?” Beckham responded. “U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win… wheeerever I go.”

The Giants drafted Beckham in the first round of the 2014 Draft. During his five seasons in New York, he made it to three Pro Bowls with the Giants. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in four out of his five years with the team.

Barkley was drafted second overall by the Giants in 2018 and was teammates with Beckham for one season. Then, former General Manager Dave Gettleman, who was not with the Giants when they selected Beckham, traded the three-time Pro Bowler to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Beckham is currently rehabbing from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl last February and is still a free agent. He is expected to soon be cleared to return to action.

Barkley told reporters that he attended Beckham’s 30th birthday party during the Giants’ off week. They didn’t talk about Beckham returning to the Giants, but they didn’t need to, Barkley said.

“He knows how I feel, (and) he knows how we feel in this locker room,” Barkley said. “He’s a heck of a player. I’m more focused on him continuing to attack his rehab. . . . He’s a special player, and he’s still got a lot left in the tank. I know how he is with his mindset going at this rehab. When he is able to come back, he’s going to show his skill set.”

Possible Appeal of Signing With Giants

The Giants have a 6-2 record but could look for more firepower on offense. As a team, the Giants average only 159 passing yards per game. Darius Slayton, who was once an off-season trade candidate, is the team’s leading receiver.

That’s where Beckham could come into play. He recently visited the team’s training facility to see receiver Sterling Shepard, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Barkley knows that Beckham already has a familiarity with the Giants.

“I feel like there’s not really a sales pitch,” Barkley said. “It’s New York. It’s the Giants. Obviously, he has familiar faces within this facility and in this locker room. Personally, I think it would be a great story to come back to a place that he was at before and continue to help build success. . . . He’s a special player. He can help any team.”

Last week in the Giants’ bye week press conference, general manager Joe Schoen talked about Beckham being at the team’s facility and left the door open for Beckham’s return.

“I had no idea he was in the building,” Schoen said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “Obviously he’s a guy we would consider and talk to when he’s healthy.”

Cowboys Pose a Threat to Signing Beckham

The Cowboys, unlike the Giants, have enough salary cap space to make a deal with Beckham. According to Over the Cap, Dallas has $6,954,788 of cap space, which is the ninth-highest amount in the league.

Beckham is also seeking a multi-year contract and a “home to end his career.” It was expected that the veteran receiver would sign another one-year and be available in the free-agent market again in 2023.

Cowboys star players have put their efforts in pursuit of Beckham, starting with Parsons’ tweet, which Beckham acknowledged, and continuing in news conferences this week with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb.

“I saw Micah tweet something at him,” Barkley said. “He’s Odell. He’s a heck of a player. When he’s healthy, (he is) one of the best players in the league. Why wouldn’t anybody want him on their team?”

There will be suitors for Beckham and the 6-2 Cowboys are expected to be in the mix.