Giants Star May Hold Out, Says NFL Analyst

The New York Giants have a decision on their hands — or do they? Big Blue has until May 3rd to decide whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option for star running back Saquon Barkley. Exercising the option would mean committing just north of $7.2 million to the oft-injured, yet wildly talented playmaker for the 2022 season. Considering that price point would serve as an approximate $3 million pay cut for Barkley, who holds a $10.1 million cap hit in 2021, proceeding with the option seems like a no-brainer for the organization.

However, the fifth-year option decision is just a prerequisite for a far more pivotal, franchise-altering decision that is hanging over both the team and Barkley’s head.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Barkley Ranks Amongst ‘Most Likely’ NFL Holdouts

Three seasons into his pro career, Barkley is now eligible for a second contract. Earlier this offseason Giants co-owner John Mara sounded very much like a man prepped to hand the former No. 2 overall pick just that.

“Certainly expect him to be a Giant for a very long time,” Mara told reporters back in January. Mara and the team have since remained supportive of the back over recent months, but have also been adamant about their reluctance to rush into contract negotiations.

“I certainly think we’re not in any hurry to do that,” Mara stated in April while discussing looming contract talks with Barkley.

The uncertainty pertaining to Barkley’s future has led Bleacher Report’s Chris Roling to float the 24-year-old as a potential no-show this summer, ranking the running back second on his list NFL’s five most likely players to hold out of the 2021 season.