Giants’ Saquon Barkley’s Status in Jeopardy vs. Raiders

The New York Giants just can’t seem to catch a break this season, and neither can their superstar running back Saquon Barkley.

On the morning of Nov. 3, Barkley, who has missed the last three games with a low ankle sprain, was not seen out on the practice field. And that is because he is one of several members of the Giants who have tested positive for Covid-19, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, source said, and he is one of several players being retested. He is vaccinated, so he needs two negative tests within 24 hours and no symptoms to play if his positive is confirmed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

Running backs coach Burton Burns also tested positive for the virus yesterday, along with 12 other Giants, however, the additional 12 were re-tested and the results luckily came back negative. Unfortunately, Burns’ test was not a false positive.

On the bright side, Barkley is fully vaccinated, so there is still a chance he can play this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. In order to be eligible to return, he must test negative twice in a 24 hour span while showing no symptoms.

But, Barkley’s position coach tested positive and the star tailback is now in danger of missing a fourth straight game for the Giants.

It was later revealed that starting left guard Matt Skura and free safety Xavier McKinney did not practice today due to being in the Covid protocol as well. Along with Barkley, this trio is currently isolated and awaiting the results of a PCR test which should come back later today, per Tom Rock of Newsday.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

OL Depth

With the Giants’ offensive line depth already razor thin, Wes Steinberg and Ben Bredeson could handle left guard duties if Skura is out this week.

Bredeson started the Giants’ Week 3 matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons, but injured his hand in this contest. This paved the way for Skura to enter the lineup and claim a job that was very much up for grabs.

Skura has held onto the starting left guard position since Week 4, but if his next two tests come back positive, he will be unable to play against the Raiders on Sunday.

Dropping Like Flies

The Giants lost Jabrill Peppers for the season against the Panthers due to a torn ACL. Now, they could be without their starting free safety in Xavier McKinney this week as well.

McKinney is also undergoing further Covid testing and if he cannot play on Sunday, the Giants may be forced to move Logan Ryan to the deep safety position with Julian Love as their main option at strong safety.

In the last two weeks, the Giants have seen their safety group sliced in half with the losses of Peppers, and now potentially McKinney, too.

Newcomer J.R. Reed could also see time as the third safety if McKinney is unavailable vs. the Raiders.