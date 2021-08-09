Joe Judge Adds Intrigue to Saquon Barkley’s Playing Status

For the first time since the week leading up to a devastating late-September bout in Chicago last season, running back Saquon Barkley participated in a team practice. The New York Giants activated both Barkley and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines from the Physical Unable to Perform (PUP) list prior to practice on Monday, making way for the duo to get their first true taste of training camp this summer. By the look of it, things went well for Barkley, who is now approximately 11 months removed from suffering a torn ACL against the Bears in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

“Saquon Barkley says he ‘feels good’ following his first practice in close to a year,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan tweeted. “He still played coy and said he didn’t know about being ready for Week 1. But Barkley admitted getting into a practice more than a month before the opener that he’s ‘definitely hopeful.'”

Barkley to See Preseason Action?

Speaking of a potential timetable for Barkley’s return to game action, the Giants — and head coach Joe Judge, in particular — have remained adamant on their approach of taking things slow with their star running back. Judge echoed that notion to reporters following Barkley’s first practice, informing them that plan is still to remain patient with the former NFL Rookie of the Year. Following suit, Barkley is not expected to take the field for the team’s preseason opener against the New York Jets this Saturday (h/t Big Blue View). However, in a bit of a surprising move, Judge did leave the door open for Barkley to possibly get some preseason action in under his belt later on.

Joe Judge says Saquon Barkley will do mostly individual drills and teaching period stuff to build him up. Not going to do anything that will put him at risk at this point. But Judge also didn’t discount the possibility of Saquon getting into a preseason game. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 9, 2021

Barkley Doesn’t Need Preseason Run

As NJ Media Group’s Art Stapleton highlighted, there are 37 days between today and the Giants’ regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos. While getting Barkley’s feet wet beforehand would be a pleasant sight for Giants fans, that’s only if the 24-year-old proves 100% healthy — and even then, is it truly worth it?

Joe Judge welcomes Saquon Barkley back to practice. pic.twitter.com/iyKAkqFY29 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 9, 2021

Adrian Peterson didn’t take a single preseason snap in 2012 when he was coming off of his torn ACL. Fast forward to that regular season, and all he did was proceed to put up the second-best rushing campaign in NFL history. Now, are we saying Barkley’s bound to add his name to the 2,000-yard rushing club? No, although we wouldn’t be opposed.

The fact of the matter is Barkley’s an elite talent, a proven commodity and a perceived fixture in New York’s long-term plans. A few snaps in a meaningless exhibition is not going to be what alters Barkley’s 2021 outlook for the better. However, it could very well do the opposite if not handled correctly. Thankfully, from what the Giants have put out to the media regarding Barkley’s status over the past few months, he appears to be in good hands.

As for when we’ll most likely see Barkley toting the rock on an NFL field, chances are Ian Rapoport of NFL Network’s reported timeframe of anywhere between Week 1 and Week 3 likely remains true. In the meantime, look for Devontae Booker, Alfred Morris, Corey Clement and rookie Gary Brightwell to continue to get looks in the G-Men’s backfield.