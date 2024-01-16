Saquon Barkley Catches Attention of Fans With ‘Playoff Football’ Post

Saquon Barkley will be a New York Giants topic of conversation all offseason and his latest post on X appeared to catch the attention of NFL fans.

“Nothing like playoff football!” Barkley voiced, adding: “I gotta get back!!”

The perfectly crafted post was just vague enough to turn heads, with over 4K likes and 300 retweets in the first hour. It also provided Barkley with plausible deniability.

This statement could be interpreted as — I got to get the Giants back to the playoffs — but it could hint that Barkley is open to signing with a contender as well. Fans pleaded with the superstar playmaker in the comments.

“Don’t leave king 😭,” one NYG supporter replied, while another fan wrote that “you will with the [Baltimore] ravens.”

“Tell the giants to free you then,” a third user said, and a fourth responded: “Playoff football? Back? Who is back? The [Houston] Texans. Saquon to the Texans confirmed.”

Finally, one popular Giants reaction read: “We gonna be back next year bro🤞.”

Ex-NFL Champ Says Saquon Barkley Is ‘Dying in New York’

After Barkley’s candid post-Week 18 chat with reporters, many weighed in on the ball carrier’s potential future with the Giants — including ex-NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon on The Carton Show.

"I think Saquon Barkley is dying in New York. He's a hell of a running back and he's good for the locker room. All that said, I would fight my way out of there." — @willcolon66 pic.twitter.com/UC9QItVd6Y — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) January 9, 2024

“If I’m him, I’m like — listen, do what you want but I’m not showing up,” the former Super Bowl champion of the Pittsburgh Steelers expressed. “I would fight tooth and nail to get [myself] out of the building.”

“I think [Barkley is] dying in New York,” Colon added later. “I think he’s a hell of a running back and he’s good for the locker room. All that said, I would fight my way out of there.”

The long-time NFL pro does have some experience in New York as a player, spending the second half of his career with the crosstown rival Jets.

“They did it last year. So, I’m numb to it,” Barkley said, regarding the potential of a franchise tag in 2024. “I don’t have any feelings toward that at all.”

The Giants RB concluded that if Big Blue is going to tag him, “just don’t wait until March 5.” Continuing: “Just get it over with. If not, let me go. Simple.”

Giants OC Mike Kafka Gets Second HC Interview of 2024

The Giants have already parted ways with two of their three coordinators in 2024 and Mike Kafka could be next. The offensive play-caller received his second reported head coaching interview on January 15, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Seahawks requested a head coaching interview with Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2024

“[Seattle] Seahawks requested a head coaching interview with Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, per source,” Schefter informed.

Not long after, ESPN colleague Jordan Raanan followed up noting that “Kafka [is] in the running for multiple HC jobs,” having “already interviewed in Tennessee.”

Of course, there’s no guarantee the NYG OC will land a job this winter despite the interest. The Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Texans all passed on Kafka after interviewing him in 2023, and the Giants offense did not perform well this year, ranking second to last in terms of overall PFF grade.

It would certainly be surprising if Kafka received a head coaching offer this time around, considering the recent lack of success. Having said that, NFL organizations appear to respect his background — working with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City — and resume enough to give him a shot.