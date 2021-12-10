As the New York Giants crawl to what is likely to be their fifth-consecutive losing season, offseason projections have begun to take center stage. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has already been kicked to the curb and more changes to the Giants’ staff and brass are sure to trickle in. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Dave Gettleman is not expected to return as the team’s general manager in 2022. Head coach Joe Judge, while likely safe, is also no guarantee — especially with a new GM in place.

As for the roster in East Rutherford, Daniel Jones remains a question mark under center, one that the team would likely cast off should there be any truth to the rumored interest of Russell Wilson. Defensive captain Jabrill Peppers appears to have played his final snap in a Giants uniform. The team has a potential out from Sterling Shepard’s contract and fellow pass-catcher Evan Engram should get as far away from MetLife stadium as humanly possible — if not for anything else but his own sanity.

However, the roster overhaul may not stop there.

Saquon Barkley & James Bradberry on the Move?

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin believes both Saquon Barkey and reigning Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry are early candidates to be moved, claiming each “could be on the auction block after the season.”

“Barkley will only be 25 in 2022, and fully healthy, he remains one of the most imposing playmakers at his position. The problem is, he hasn’t been or looked in mint condition for at least two years. And he plays one of the most replaceable roles in the NFL,” wrote Benjamin. “If he can rest up and get in shape after the season, maybe someone would be enticed by making him a reclamation project. The Giants, meanwhile, primed to rebuild again post-Dave Gettleman, would save $7.2 million by saying farewell.”

The Barkley trade chatter is nothing new. It’s something that has loomed due to his impending new deal and has since increased due to his struggles to remain on the football field, as well as produce while on the football field. Teams such as the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs have all been floated as potential destinations for Barkley in recent months.

Bradberry No Longer Worth the Pricetag?

Much like the aforementioned Evan Engram, Bradberry was a hot name at this year’s trade deadline. Ultimately the Giants opted to stay put and retain their former prized free-agent signee. While he’s begun to show flashes of his 2020 form, Bradberry has seen his Pro Football Focus grade drop by 21.3 this season. He’ll also be 29 years old by the start of next season. On an increasing contract at one of the deeper positions on the roster, it’s fair to question whether the Giants choose to roll with Adoree’ Jackson as their top corner come 2021.