“One of the surprise stars of 2020, Bradberry has settled down after starting slow in his second season with the Giants. The former Panthers No. 1 could still fit into New York’s long-term plans on defense. But how many other positions will need reinforcements when Big Blue inevitably rebuilds in 2022? He’s due a whopping $21.9M in the final year of his deal, and New York could save more than $12M by auctioning him off,” said Benjamin.