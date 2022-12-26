Saquon Barkley Sends Strong Message to Giants Fans on Twitter

The New York Giants will make the playoffs for the first time since 2016 if they beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is calling out Giants fans to attend the pivotal game on Sunday and make their voices heard.

“Home Finale at MetLife this Sunday, Giants fans NEED YOU THERE!!! NEED YOU LOUD!! Merry Christmas,” Barkley tweeted on Christmas Day.

The Giants had a chance to clinch a playoff berth on Saturday with a win over the Minnesota Vikings and losses by at least two of the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders. All three teams lost, but the Giants couldn’t prevail against the Vikings, losing 27-24 after a Greg Joseph 61-yard field goal.

Big Blue will be in the playoffs with a win over the 4-9-1 Colts.

“We control our own destiny,” Barkley said after Saturday’s game, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “Win and you’re in. At home. That’s beautiful.”

Giants Offense Showed Strides for Next Game

The Giants had their fair share of miscues against the Vikings. Daniel Bellinger fumbled the football in the first quarter when the team was driving on Minnesota’s 39-yard-line, wide receivers had drops in three consecutive drives and Daniel Jones threw an interception in the fourth quarter.

Yet, the Giants posted 445 yards which were their highest total in more than one calendar year. Jones completed a career-high 30 passes and looked in control as the team actually led 13-10 after three quarters.

After the loss, Jones was impressed with the contributions from all parties on offense, from the players to the coaching.

“I think we had a good plan going in and some things to attack what they were doing, and I thought guys stepped up and did make some plays for us,’’ Jones said, via the New York Post. “Offensive line played great. Saquon played great. Receivers made some big plays, too.”

However, there were also holding penalties in the fourth quarter on left guard Nick Gates and center Jon Feliciano that jeopardized drives.

Felicano believes the self-inflicting mistakes had plenty to do with their loss.

“I think all day we were moving the ball up and down the field,’’ Feliciano said. “We really shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers. They created the turnovers so I’m not trying to take anything from them. We just can’t turn the ball over and have a lot of penalties.”

Brian Daboll Defends Giants Coordinator

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is known for dialing up and bringing blitzes, especially on third down.

Martindale called a pair of third-down blitzes on two separate occasions on the game’s final drive, which the Vikings successfully countered to set up the game-winning field goal.

The Giants called a blitz with 1:14 left with the Vikings needing nine yards to continue the drive, but it wasn’t successful as Kirk Cousins connected with Justin Jefferson for a 16-yard gain to the Minnesota 42.

With two plays left in the game, Martindale sent the blitz with seven defenders on the line of scrimmage at the snap, which led to Cousins being sacked by Landon Collins on a blitz and forced the Vikings to burn their final timeout.

Minnesota would call a perfect play to beat Martindale’s five-man rush on the final play. They called a quick screen to Jefferson, who caught the ball one yard short of the line of scrimmage before running 17 yards to set up Joseph’s game-winning field goal.

When asked about Martindale’s play-calling on the game’s final drive, Giants head coach Brian Daboll dismissed the pair of questions.

“I thought he mixed it up,” Daboll said on Saturday, “I thought Wink mixed it up . . . Yeah, I thought Wink had a good plan. I thought he mixed it up and they made a couple good plays.”