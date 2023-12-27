Giants Reveal Expected Usage of Saquon Barkley After 2023 Elimination

With the New York Giants officially eliminated from the 2023 postseason, head coach Brian Daboll was asked if he would consider lessening his usage of key veterans like running back Saquon Barkley and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence over the final two weeks.

Daboll’s answer was clear and direct. “No,” he repeated twice on December 26, confirming everyone will see a full workload. Daboll added that “if they’re ready and capable to go, then they’ll be playing.”

The question was a fair one. The Giants are expected to make an effort to re-sign Barkley and Lawrence is an integral asset that is under contract. If either were to suffer a major injury against the Los Angeles Rams or Philadelphia Eagles, it could impact their 2024 preseason and potentially, their Week 1 availability next year.

At the same time, Daboll is trying to build a culture in New York. His imprint on the organization showed in 2022, but that underdog “Giants tough” mentality has been less visible in year two.

If Daboll wants to regain that image heading into a pivotal offseason for the new regime, sitting players like Barkley and Lawrence may not send the right message — no matter the potential consequences.

Giants Choose Tyrod Taylor Over Tommy DeVito vs. Rams

Sticking with the theme of trying their best to win in Week 17 and 18, Daboll announced that Tyrod Taylor would be the starting quarterback versus the Rams on December 27. That officially ends the fairytale run of undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito — although his Giants story isn’t over.

Taylor is a free agent at the end of the year, while DeVito is under contract. If Big Blue wanted to look to the future in these final couple of games, the youngster would be the obvious choice.

Instead, they’ll hand things back to the veteran who could be gone in a few months because he outplayed DeVito against the Eagles.

It’s another culture move from Daboll. Taylor earned the job, as DeVito did when Daniel Jones went down. If you earn it, you’ll play — and that goes for quarterbacks as well as special teamers.

Saquon Barkley Says Giants ‘Didn’t Close’ Gap With Cowboys & Eagles in 2023

After getting blown out by the Dallas Cowboys twice and losing to the Eagles once again, it became pretty obvious that the Giants didn’t close the gap with the pair of division leaders in 2023.

Having said that, it’s always nice to see accountability as a fan and Barkley delivered that after Week 16.

“Didn’t close it,” the star running back told reporters on Christmas night, regarding the talent gap. “Clearly shows.”

Philadelphia has won five straight games against the G-Men and 17 out of their last 20 matchups. With Dallas, it’s six straight losses and 13 out of the last 14.

“The last couple of years — not just the last couple of years, I feel like everyone’s trying to make it like a recent thing — the last decade … we haven’t beaten Philly, and we struggle with Dallas,” Barkley admitted candidly. “That’s just the truth.”

If the Giants ever want to make it back to a Super Bowl under Daboll, this will have to change. It’s not impossible to lose four division games and make it to the postseason – as we saw last year. You might even advance to the second round of the playoffs.

However, you’ll probably have to beat one of those two teams eventually if you want to make it to the NFC championship game or the Super Bowl. That’s the reality of the conference at the moment.

Until Saquon Barkley and the Giants do that, nothing’s truly changed in New York.