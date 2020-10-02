Sean McVay Forms Final Opinion on Daniel Jones: ‘I’ve Seen Enough Film’

Questions revolving around Daniel Jones’ ability to become a franchise signal-caller have strengthened over the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL season. The second-year quarterback currently ranks 23rd or worse in the NFL in completion percentage, yards and touchdowns. Furthermore, his QB Rating of 69.2 checks in second-to-last amongst quarterbacks to play at least two games this year.

However, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay would likely warn those who question Jones’ ability to not read too much into the stats. McVay tapped into his photographic memory earlier this week to support his backing of the Giants quarterback.

McVay: ‘Daniel Has a Really Bright Future’

“I remember the first real exposure I had to Daniel was when we crossed over when [the Giants] beat the Bucs last year when we were getting ready for them in Week 4,” McVay told reporters during a Wednesday conference call, per Giants Wire’s Dan Benton. “Man, did he play really well. I was so impressed with his poise, his ability to make plays down the stretch. His ability to extend plays, the athleticism.”

If there’s one thing Jones has flaunted this season, it’s his mobility. The former Duke Blue Devil’s 92 rushing yards on the year ranks within the top-five of the NFL at his position. Although, we likely don’t need to tell McVay that, who in his own words has “seen enough film” of Jones.

“You see it with a couple of zone reads that he had [in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers]. I’ve also been impressed with his ability to just show the athleticism by keeping plays alive in the pocket, out of the pocket.” McVay said. “Coach [Jason] Garrett always does a nice job of being able to accentuate guys skill sets – I think this a part of the league as a quarterback. But Daniel has a really bright future and I’ve seen enough film of him to feel pretty strongly about that.”

McVay Bunches Jones in Group With Dak, Josh Allen & More

The Rams have been no strangers to mobile quarterbacks this season. Los Angeles has faced off with the likes of Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz and Josh Allen thus far this year, a group in which McVay believes Jones’ dual-threat abilities warrants inclusion into.

“It presents a lot of challenges depending on him extending plays in the pocket, are they changing the launch point? Is he a threat as a runner when he runs some of the zone read? When he breaks contain is he a eyes down the field guy with people working off schedule?” McVay asked rhetorically. “I think when you look at really our first four weeks, all four weeks have reflected athletic quarterbacks that can create with their legs and their arm. When you look at Dak, Carson, Josh Allen and now Daniel.”

“Unfortunately, we’re looking to just catch a breather at some point and not have to deal with all this, but it definitely is a problem for defenses and just how much you have to cover longer. It just extends the snaps and that’s where it gets really difficult.”

While Jones’ mobility is a nice change of pace for a Giants offense that essentially had a statue as a quarterback for the past decade-plus, the young quarterback will have to show vast improvement as a passer if he hopes to have even a quarter of the success that his predecessor, Eli Manning, had during his days in New York.

Unfortunately, with arguably his two top playmakers on the shelf, no run game to speak of, and an offensive line which Pro Football Focus ranks the second to worst unit in football, the Giants’ best chance of success may very well fall on the legs of Jones.

