Giants Lose Ex-Starter for Season, Send Message on Injured $39 Million CB

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave major updates on two injured players during the team’s press conference on Wednesday, December 28.

According to Daboll, offensive lineman Shane Lemieux will be placed on injured reserve due to a toe injury he suffered in Week 11, his first appearance since Sept. 12, 2021 against the Denver Broncos. The 2020 fifth-round pick suffered a knee injury that cost him the 2021 season and a toe injury kept him out of the first nine games of the current season.

Daboll also said that Adoree’ Jackson, who’s been out since Week 11 with a sprained MCL, will be “doing some stuff” and will be listed as a limited practice participant. This is the first time Jackson has practiced since being injured while returning a punt against the Detroit Lions.

Giants Need Jackson for Stretch Run

It would be paramount to get Jackson back on the field with the Giants one win away against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 from making the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Jackson was signed last offseason to play opposite of James Bradberry. However, after the Giants had to part ways with Bradberry this offseason to decrease salary cap, Jackson became the team’s No. 1 cornerback.

The 28-year-old had been playing at a productive level all season long prior to getting injured against the Lions. He allowed just 29 catches for 353 yards and two touchdowns over 10 games, all while being matchup up mostly in one-on-one coverage against the opponent’s top receiver. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale puts emphasis on the blitz while trusting his cornerbacks to make aggressive plays on the ball.

The Giants have asked cornerbacks Fabian Moreau and Nick McCloud to face tough assignments. Since Jackson’s injury, opposing top receivers have teed off the Giants’ cornerbacks. Most recently, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught 12 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown last week.

New York shouldn’t rush Jackson, but getting him back on the field would be helpful for their potential playoff run.

Other Giants’ Injury Updates

The Giants gave a limited designation in Wednesday’s practice to outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. He suffered a sprained ankle in last week’s game against the Vikings. After the game, Ojulari told reporters that he was optimistic about his injury not causing him to miss much time in their upcoming game versus the Colts.

Ojulari sacked Kirk Cousins on Sunday, which marked the fifth straight game that the 22-year-old recorded a sack, giving him 5.5 this season in six games. He suffered a sprained hamstring in training camp that caused him to miss the first two games of the season. The 2021 sack-leader then came back in Weeks 3 and 4, but a calf injury sidelined him for the next seven games.

Daboll also said that safety Xavier McKinney (hand) would not practice on Wednesday. He didn’t provide a timetable for McKinney’s return.

The 23-year-old McKinney will continue his rehab from the Week 9 bye ATV accident that left him with a broken hand. Daboll said that if McKinney, who is making progress, returns, he will most likely have to wear a club for protection.