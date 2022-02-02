Giants Name Brian Daboll’s Quarterbacks Coach: Report

After the Giants revealed that Patrick Graham will be retained as their defensive coordinator, barring him leaving for a head coaching opportunity, as well as their decision to keep Thomas McGaughey as special teams coordinator, Brian Daboll has named another coach to his staff.

On Wednesday, February 2, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported that the Giants are hiring Shea Tierney to be their next quarterbacks coach.

The Giants are hiring Shea Tierney as QB coach, per source. Tierney had been the Bills assistant QB coach under Brian Daboll. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) February 2, 2022

Tierney was the assistant quarterbacks coach with the Buffalo Bills, working alongside Ken Dorsey, who the Giants made a run at for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Tierney is expected to be a key in implementing Daboll’s offensive scheme with the Giants as a result of their time spent together in Buffalo.

Shea Tierney will be key in implementing Brian Daboll’s schemes. An important hire for Daboll. https://t.co/1rFzYviU0j — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2022

Tierney joined the Bills in 2018 as an offensive assistant. He was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach prior to the 2020 season. Tierney, along with Daboll and Dorsey, helped play a role in developing quarterback Josh Allen into a bonafide superstar over the course of the past two seasons. Now, Daboll, Tierney and the next Giants’ offensive coordinator will be tasked with unlocking quarterback Daniel Jones’ skillset.

Origin

Tierney began his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant at N.C. State University back in 2011. Tierney served in this position until landing a gig as a football analyst and coaching intern with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2013 season.

After spending three seasons with the Eagles, Tierney joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as an offensive analyst under head coach Nick Saban and then offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Following the 2017 season, Tierney followed Daboll to Buffalo to take on the same position. Now, he has once again followed Daboll to become the Giants’ new quarterbacks coach.

OC Candidates

With Dorsey off the table, having been promoted to replace Daboll as the Bills’ offensive coordinator, the Giants have hand picked at least three names that are strong candidates for the job.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, current finalists for the Giants’ offensive coordinator vacancy include Mike Kafka, Pep Hamilton and Chad O’Shea.

With Ken Dorsey sticking with the #Bills, the expected finalists for #Giants OC: Pep Hamilton, Mike Kafka and Chad O’Shea, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 1, 2022

Kafka, 34, is a former NFL quarterback that has been the Kansas City Chiefs‘ quarterbacks coach since 2018 under head coach Andy Reid. Kafka’s first season in Kansas City happened to be Patrick Mahomes’ first full campaign as a starter as well. In 2020, Kafka’s responsibilities increased, as he also assumed the role of Chiefs’ passing game coordinator.

Hamilton, 47, began his coaching career at the college level in 1997. Over the past 19 years, Hamilton has spent time with the Jets, 49ers, Bears, Chargers and Texans in a number of different positions such as quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Hamilton’s most prominent gigs have come as offensive coordinator to Andrew Luck at Stanford in 2011 and with the Colts from 2013 to 2015. And for a brief period in 2020, Hamilton served as head coach and general manager for the DC Defenders in the XFL.

Lastly, O’Shea has ties to Daboll as they were both on the New England Patriots‘ coaching staff together from 2013 to 2016. O’Shea only has one year of experience as an offensive coordinator, which came with the Dolphins back in 2019. However, Miami fired O’Shea after one season. O’Shea has been the Cleveland Browns‘ wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator since 2020.