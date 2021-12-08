Giants Sign Ex-Cowboys, Eagles Quarterback

With Daniel Jones undergoing further examination and Mike Glennon in the NFL concussion protocol, the New York Giants have gone out and added some insurance to the quarterback position. On Tuesday, November 7, the team announced that they’ve reunited with a familiar face, signing quarterback Clayton Thorson to the practice squad.

A former fifth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, Thorson’s first stint in East Rutherford started back in September of last season when the Giants reunited him with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who served as Thorson’s head coach with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. He was eventually elevated to New York’s active roster from Week 13 through Week 15 as a precautionary measure with Jones dealing with numerous injuries. He did not log a snap over that span and has yet to attempt a pass in a regular-season game.

He did, however, appear in one preseason game with the Giants heading into this year, completing 5-of-16 passes for 72 yards and one touchdown. He was ultimately beaten out for a practice squad spot by Brian Lewerke, who has a chance to make his NFL debut this coming week against the Los Angeles Chargers depending on how injuries shake-up ahead of him.

The most prolific passer in Northwestern history, Thorson owns the most attempts (1,696), completions (991), yards (10,731) and touchdown passes in school history (61). His 53 consecutive starts with the Wildcats also set a Big Ten record and tied former Giants quarterback Colt McCoy for the most all-time amongst Power Five programs.

Latest on Jones & Glennon

Speaking with reporters this week, head coach Joe Judge has been adamant that Glennon would be the team’s quarterback so long as he clears protocol and Daniel Jones is once again ruled out. With that said, he knows there’s no guarantee the eight-year veteran will be available come Sunday.

“In terms of Mike, obviously he’s in the protocol,” Judge said. “The optimistic view would be to have him ready for the game on Sunday. We’ll see where that goes.”

As far as Jones’ health goes, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday, December 6 that the former No. 6 overall pick is “unlikely to play” vs. the Chargers after further visits with team doctors and specialists regarding his neck injury.

“We have some variables this week obviously in terms of Daniel’s seeing some doctors today, receiving some different opinions and diagnosis and things of that nature,” Judge said. “When we find out more information on him, that’ll give us a better idea going through this week.”

Giants QB Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19

It’s bad enough the Giants could be down their top two quarterbacks come gameday. It’s a whole different animal to hand over the keys to your offense to a player who will have exactly 13 days in your system by the time kickoff comes around — a very plausible scenario for a potential Jake Fromm-led team. Oh and if that wasn’t enough, quarterback coach Jerry Schuplinski has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning he’ll be coaching virtually until he can produce two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart.