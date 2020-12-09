Giants Sign Ex-Texans QB, C-USA Single-Season Rushing Record Breaker

The New York Giants went into Seattle this past week and handed the Seahawks their first home loss of the season. They did so with veteran backup Colt McCoy under center, as Daniel Jones continues to rehab from a hamstring injury. While there’s optimism that Jones can return in time for Week 14’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the Giants still continue to add depth to the position.

Giants Sign Versatile QB Joe Webb

On Tuesday the team announced the signing of journeyman quarterback Joe Webb. The 34-year-old, who the Giants hosted for a visit this past Tuesday, has appeared in 102 regular-season games (4 starts) over his 11-year pro career. His most recent game appearance came back in 2018, where the versatile Birmingham (AL) native logged 312 special teams snaps with the Houston Texans.

Alongside his one-year stint in Houston, Webb has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. A 2010-sixth-round draft pick of the Vikings out of UAB, Webb was a dominant playmaker in Conference USA, accounting for 5,771 passing yards and 2,774 rushing yards, including a 2008 campaign in which he broke the C-USA record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season with 1,021 yards. Furthermore, Webb has experience not only throwing and running the football, but catching it as well. Webb finished his college career with 32 receptions for 471 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Webb started a playoff game at quarterback for the Vikings back in 2012, serving as an injury replacement for then-starter Christian Ponder. He would go on to total 248 yards from scrimmage (180 passing, 68 rushing) in a losing effort to NFC North foes, the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round, 24-10. Webb is the Vikings’ franchise record holder for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game with 109 (set in Week 14 of 2011).

The veteran also has ties to current Giants general manager Dave Gettleman dating back to their days in Carolina. Webb spent three seasons with the Panthers from 2014-2016, where Gettleman served as the team’s GM.

Webb becomes the second quarterback signing by the G-Men over the past three days, as the team brought back Alex Tanney into the fold. Tanney, Eli Manning’s primary backup in the 2018 season, had spent the previous two years with the team prior to his release this September.

Joe Judge on Daniel Jones’ Status Heading into Week 14 While Colt McCoy got the job done for New York this past week, the Giants would certainly welcome back their starting quarterback for this final stretch of the season as they make a push for a divisional title. Head coach Joe Judge addressed the potential of Jones returning to the field with members of the media this week.