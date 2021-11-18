Giants Sign Ex-Colts & Saints Running Back Amidst Injury Issues

The New York Giants have made a precautionary move in their backfield ahead of Monday night’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Wednesday, November 18th, the team added running back Jonathan Williams as a practice squad veteran signing.

Williams, 27, was originally a fourth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2016 out of Arkansas. The former second-team All-SEC selection has since bounced around the league, making stops in New Orleans, Indianapolis, Detroit and Washington (twice). His most prolific campaign came with the Colts in 2019 where he rushed for 235 yards in nine games — 220 of which came over a two-week span. In total, Williams has amassed 415 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns over his career.

Devontae Booker Trending Down?

The addition of Williams comes on the heels of Devontae Booker spending Wednesday’s walkthrough working on the side with trainers. Booker, New York’s leading rusher (315 yards), exited the team’s Week 9 victory with a hip injury. Per Giants.com’s Dan Salomone, X-rays on the injury came back negative for Booker who confirmed at the time he was “[feeling] great.” Originally, the belief was that Booker would be good to go coming out of the bye. Yet, he continues to miss practice time, as he was also absent from Monday’s session due to a “personal issue.”

Booker was the lone true running back active for the Giants in their most recent outing — fullback Eli Penny manned backup duties. Regardless of his health, the team should be a bit deeper in their backfield in Week 11 as Saquon Barkley appears to be trending towards a return. New York also recently activated rookie sixth-round pick, Gary Brightwell, from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after he missed Week 9’s contest following a positive test.

Judge Continues to Point Towards a Timeshare

After coming out the gates rather slow, Booker has strung together two highly impressive outings, averaging 123.5 yards and firmly putting himself in position for continued usage — even in Barkley’s pending return.