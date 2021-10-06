Giants Sign Ex-Packers Cornerback, Homegrown Talent

A new week, same ol’ practice squad shuffle. On Tuesday, October 5th, the New York Giants continued their roster tinkering by signing defensive back Ka’dar Hollman, a 27-year-old former sixth-round pick of the Green Back Packers.

Hollman lasted two seasons in Lambeau, appearing in 18 games (one start) from 2019-2020. He was traded to the Houston Texans this August for a seventh-round pick but was subsequently waived just eight days later. Hollman spent the majority of September on the New Orleans Saints practice squad. He was released by the Saints on the Thursday leading into the team’s Week 4 overtime loss to the Giants.

The 6-foot, 196-pound Burlington native is the latest addition to a Giants roster littered with local talent, including fellow New Jersey-born defensive backs Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers.

Over Hollman’s NFL career he’s amassed 10 tackles and three passes defended — all with Green Bay. He’s also logged 198 special teams snaps over that span.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Giants Cut 2, Bring Back 1

In other practice squad news, the Giants terminated the contracts of both offensive lineman Sam Jones and defensive back Steven Parker. However, the latter’s stint away from East Rutherford was short-lived as he’s since been re-added to the team with a practice squad exception.

Parker, 25, has appeared in 22 regular-season games since going undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s started four games over that time, all of which came with the Miami Dolphins back in 2019 under the watchful eye of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who now serves in the same position with the Giants.

Giants Protect 4 Players

As they look ahead to a pivotal divisional bout with the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants have announced their practice squad protections for Week 5. Offensive linemen Jonotthan Harrison and Korey Cunningham, defensive tackle David Moa, and wide receiver Dante Pettis have each been protected — as they all were one week ago.

Despite all five players having been previously protected, Harrison was the lone player elevated to the team’s active roster for gameday in Week 4. After being elevated in back-to-back weeks, Harrison is no longer available for call ups, meaning the Giants will need to sign him to their 53-man roster should they wish to have him at their disposal this Sunday, per NFL rules. Expect this to be the case as the versatile veteran can serve as a backup to both center Billy Price and guard Matt Skura on the interior of Big Blue’s offensive line.

Per Giants.com’s Michael Eisen, 19 different offensive lineman have started for the Giants since 2018 — tied for the sixth-highest total in football.

The Giants have started a different player at left guard in each game – Shane Lemieux, Nick Gates, Ben Bredeson and Skura. Lemieux and Gates are out for the season and Bredeson missed the New Orleans game with a hand injury. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Giants last started a different player at an offensive line position in four consecutive games in 2016, when Justin Pugh, Brett Jones, Marshall Newhouse and Adam Gettis started in succession … at left guard. The Giants are the only team with four different starters at an offensive line position this season.