Former Bears Draft Bust Named Possible Replacement for Giants’ Daniel Jones

Considering how Mike Glennon has performed over his two-week showcase, I feel pretty confident in stating that the 32-year-old veteran is not the answer under center for the New York Giants. With that said, I’m also not quite sure any quarterback could consistently produce in the current situation in East Rutherford. Still, that’s not to say the organization won’t go out this offseason in hope of solidifying the position.

Of course, the prospect of adding Russell Wilson is undoubtedly the most appealing from a Giants perspective. Recent reports have pointed towards the eight-time Pro Bowler having an interest in joining Big Blue. However, aside from location, there’s little else that makes sense from Wilson’s perspective — not after he’s had his head beaten in for years on end behind a murky Seahawks offensive line. That likely means the Giants will need to drop down a tier or two in the quarterback market if they are deadset on moving on from Daniel Jones.

Instead, names such as Jimmy Garoppolo, Marcus Mariota, and in particular, Mitchell Trubisky, while far less sexy of a potential addition than Wilson would be, are likely players more in New York’s ballpark — although that’s not to say it won’t cost them significantly.

Trubisky to Get Paid Next Season — Will It Be from the Giants?

After four seasons of predominantly serving as the Chicago Bears‘ starting quarterback, Trubisky has slotted in as the backup to Josh Allen in Buffalo this season. However, according to NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the former No. 2 overall pick may not want to get too comfortable in his current situation, as there is apparently a big payday looming for Trubisky come this March.

“God bless Mitchell Trubisky. You watch, people are going to be shocked how much money he gets. He’s going to be a starter next year, there’s too many openings, there’s not enough quarterbacks to go around,” Jeremiah told Lindsay Rhodes of the “NFL Rhodes Show podcast” during an October 20 appearance. “People have seen the Chicago offense that they don’t necessarily love. They’ve seen it without him and they’ve seen the struggles that still exist and [are] saying ‘ok, maybe this wasn’t Trubisky’s fault, he actually did play pretty well there for a minute.’ We saw him in the preseason this year, [with] minimal sample size, simple defenses, he looked great. He threw the ball really well in a system that fits him. And somebody will talk themselves into it, you watch.”

As for who that somebody might be, Ryan Fedrau of USA Today’s Bears Wire believes it could very well be the G-Men.

“The Giants will have high enough draft choices where they could start to build a solid offense around Trubisky, including Chicago’s first-round selection. If [Bills offensive coordinator (Brian) Daboll is Trubisky’s head coach, it’s Year 2 in a system he is already comfortable with. That could be their recipe for success,” wrote Fedrau.

Yes, it’s fair to question whether Trubuisky is actually an upgrade over Jones. In fact, you could argue that the majority of people would say he’s not. However, plenty of that has to do with the poor and somewhat underserving perception that engulfs Trubisky.

Despite Matt Nagy doing everything in his power to move off of the North Carolina product, Trubisky led the Bears to two playoff appearances and a record of 25-13 over his final three seasons in Chicago. Over that span (39 games, 38 starts), he accounted for 63 total touchdowns and 37 turnovers. As for Jones’ first three years in the league, the 24-year-old has appeared in 38 games (with 37 starts) totaling 50 touchdowns and 49 turnovers with just 12 wins to his name and zero postseason experience under his belt.

A Daboll-Trubisky Pairing Coming to New York?

Frankly, even with the Giants’ lackluster efforts this season, it looks as if Joe Judge will be given at least one more year to right the ship. This means Daboll would likely need to make a horizontal move should he join New York’s staff, replacing the recently axed Jason Garrett as the team’s offensive coordinator — a scenario that NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt doesn’t think is all too outlandish:

The Bills entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations as a team with an elite defense, MVP-caliber quarterback and top-level talent (and coaching) everywhere else. If they fall short of expectations, perhaps (Sean) McDermott and Daboll could head for a divorce.

In 2020, Judge and the Giants actually attempted to interview Daboll for the offensive coordinator gig. However, the Bills rejected the team’s request to interview him, leading to the Giants hiring Garrett. Judge and Daboll — like the majority of the current Giants staff — go back to their New England days. The two coached together under Bill Belichick with the Patriots from 2013-2016.

Should Daboll find his way to New York this offseason, the idea of Trubisky tagging along becomes far more practical. Despite glimpses from Jones in recent years, he hasn’t solidified himself as the answer in New York and with Judge likely coaching for his job in 2022, he may be receptive to making a change under center.