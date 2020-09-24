Giants Sign Ex-Dolphins CB to Active Roster After Demoting Safety

Cornerback Ryan Lewis was active for his first-ever game as a member of the New York Giants last Sunday against the Chicago Bears. While he failed to log a single snap in Week 2, the Giants remained intrigued enough about the former Miami Dolphins starter to sign the ex-practice squad occupant to their active roster. Lewis’ addition came as a corresponding move to the team placing running back Saquon Barkley on injured reserve with a torn ACL.
Lewis was one of two defensive backs to be promoted to the active roster ahead of last Sunday’s game, the other being safety Sean Chandler. While Lewis will now remain part of Big Blue’s 53, Chandler has since reverted back to the team’s practice squad.
Chandler has been elevated to the active roster in each of the Giants’ two games this season. According to North Jersey Media Group’s Art Stapleton, if New York opts to elevate him on game day once again this weekend, he’ll need to clear waivers in order to go back to their practice squad.
Chandler has been a frequent special teamer for the Giants over the first two weeks of the season, tallying 24 total special teams snaps. He also chipped in with his first three defensive snaps of the season this past week vs. Chicago.
Follow Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!
Lewis Has a Shot to Carve Out a Sizeable Role
It may just be two weeks, but so far all signs are pointing towards the signing of cornerback James Bradberry this past offseason being a home run addition.
The 27-year-old held Bears Pro Bowl receiver, Allen Robinson, to a mere 33 yards on three receptions en route to being named Pro Football Focus’ Defensive Player of the Week. Bradberry posted a staggering 93.1 coverage grade on 33 coverage snaps. He also added four solo tackles, four passes defended and his first interception as a Giant for good measure.
However, while Bradberry has approached near-lockdown status since arriving in New York, the Giants are still in search of the right players to piece around him. After playing 92% of the team’s defensive snaps in Week 1 as the starting cornerback opposite Bradberry, Corey Ballentine played just 29 snaps and was outsnapped by the recently acquired Isaac Yiadom. Rookie Darnay Holmes also appears to be in the midst of being pushed aside for Logan Ryan as the team’s top slot option. After playing nearly 75% of the team’s defensive snaps in the opener, Holmes saw that number drop below 40% in Week 2 as Ryan saw a 30% bump in his snap count from the week prior.
Lewis brings an influx of size (6-foot-1-inches, 195-pounds) and familiarity to the defense. The cornerback spent eight games (three starts) playing under current Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during his stint in Miami a season ago.
Lewis has constantly piqued the interest of the current coaching staff in New York, as the G-Men were beaten out by Washington due to waiver priority in their quest to acquire Lewis back in late-July, before ultimately landing him earlier this month.
With no corner yet to stake claim to the gig opposite Bradberry, Lewis could make a push in the coming weeks.
For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
READ NEXT