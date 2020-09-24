Giants Sign Ex-Dolphins CB to Active Roster After Demoting Safety

Cornerback Ryan Lewis was active for his first-ever game as a member of the New York Giants last Sunday against the Chicago Bears. While he failed to log a single snap in Week 2, the Giants remained intrigued enough about the former Miami Dolphins starter to sign the ex-practice squad occupant to their active roster. Lewis’ addition came as a corresponding move to the team placing running back Saquon Barkley on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

Lewis was one of two defensive backs to be promoted to the active roster ahead of last Sunday’s game, the other being safety Sean Chandler. While Lewis will now remain part of Big Blue’s 53, Chandler has since reverted back to the team’s practice squad.

Chandler has been elevated to the active roster in each of the Giants’ two games this season. According to North Jersey Media Group’s Art Stapleton, if New York opts to elevate him on game day once again this weekend, he’ll need to clear waivers in order to go back to their practice squad.

Chandler has been a frequent special teamer for the Giants over the first two weeks of the season, tallying 24 total special teams snaps. He also chipped in with his first three defensive snaps of the season this past week vs. Chicago.

Follow Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Lewis Has a Shot to Carve Out a Sizeable Role

It may just be two weeks, but so far all signs are pointing towards the signing of cornerback James Bradberry this past offseason being a home run addition.