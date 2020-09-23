Giants Make Final Call on Sterling Shepard’s Week 3 Playing Status: Report

If losing Saquon Barkley for the season to a torn ACL wasn’t enough of a blow for the New York Giants’ offense, they will now be stripped of their second-leading receiver for Week 3’s bout against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that wideout Sterling Shepard will miss Sunday’s game with a turf toe injury which he sustained in the first half of Big Blue’s Week 2, 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Shepard has been far less effective thus far this season when compared to his usual self, hauling in just eight receptions for 76 receiving yards over the first two weeks of play. Still, the former Oklahoma Sooner remains a key-cog in New York’s aerial attack and will be sorely missed against a Niners team which ranks as the fourth-best pass defense in all of football.

With Shepard on the mend, expect fellow receiver C.J. Board to man a larger role on the offense. Board previously stepped in as an injury replacement to Golden Tate back in Week 1 when the veteran missed the opening week due to a hamstring ailment. Board’s five receptions and 49 receiving yards in 2020 both rank third-most amongst Giants wideouts this season.

Shepard’s injury also puts more pressure on Darius Slayton, who has quickly catapulted himself up Big Blue’s pecking order and into the role of Daniel Jones’ go-to target. Slayton has outsnapped the next closest Giants receiver by 48 plays over this season. Slayton also outpaces Shepard by five targets on the year, leading all G-Men receivers in the category, while tying tight end Evan Engram for the team’s overall lead.

Follow Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.