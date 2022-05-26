Steve Smith Sr Pranks Internet While At Giants Camp

Alright, how many of you fell for it?

The Giants are currently having OTAs in New Jersey and a former great showed up on Thursday. Steve Smith Sr, the former wide receiver who spent 16 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Carolina Panthers, made an appearance and was quick to post on Twitter. His post set off a wave of responding tweets and articles from media members and fans.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 I’m officially joining the @Giants coaching staff. Coming straight from the source himself. No need to hear it @AdamSchefter or @RapSheet 🤙#TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/XEebRbtIB1 — Steve Smith Sr. (@CutToIt) May 26, 2022

Smith’s post itself featured a number of congratulatory tweets from media members like Colin Cowherd, Joy Taylor, Robert Griffin III, Dan Orlovsky, and Jac Collinsworth. Giants fans were also quick to respond with positive messages, one fan even going as far as saying this would be Smith’s first step towards eventually landing the head coaching gig with his former team the Carolina Panthers. Of course, as news reached more and more readers, the truth was revealed by The Athletic’s Dan Duggan:

Brian Daboll and Steve Smith walking off the practice field. Smith is shooting some video. Team says he’s not actually joining the coaching staff pic.twitter.com/bejkZTM4qK — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 26, 2022

The New York Post’s Paul Schwartz added further context to the story, stating that Smith has been with the Giants for the past two days shooting a feature for the NFL Network, where Smith has done studio work. The 43-year-old made five Pro Bowls, earned three All-Pro selections, and is Carolina’s all-time leader in total touchdowns, receptions, and receiving yards. In 2019 he was inducted into Carolina’s Hall of Honor and has a legitimate case to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Wink Martindale Praises Giants in First Press Conference

The New York media finally got their first press conference with new defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale on Thursday morning. The former Ravens DC has plenty to say, speaking about his relationship with Brian Daboll, Aaron Robinson, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, among others. Speaking of Brian Daboll and their relationship, the 59-year-old explained their four months of working together seem like four years, adding that it was a “good thing” to feel that way.

Martindale had further praise for second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson, naming him as the best candidate to star alongside Adoree’ Jackson in the starting lineup. In the wake of James Bradberry departure, Robinson now appears to be the favorite to take over that role. Speaking of Robinson’s progression, Martindale explained the 23-year-old was seeing the game differently, a positive sign.

Finally, Martindale had praise for top draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, who’s been dealing with a minor injury for some days now. Stating he wants his rookie “just to be Kayvon”, Martindale added that he was a “bright, football-smart kid” before explaining he loved Thibodeaux since the first day he arrived.

Jordan Mosley Waived

The Giants announced the waiving of Jordan Mosley on Thursday afternoon following the sixth day of OTAs. Mosley was announced as an undrafted free agent signing on May 14th. The Maryland product, Mosley was a Pro Football Focus second team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, starting all 13 games for the Terrapins and leading his team in tackles. Mosley was originally waived on May 19th but was reverted to injury reserve after clearing waivers.