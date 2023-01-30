Giants Urged to Sign Division Rival’s Leading Tackler

The New York Giants are preparing for next season and they have the option to pry away a key defender in the offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles, who are currently in the midst of a Super Bowl run.

SB Nation’s Nick Falato put together a piece saying the Giants need “a complete overhaul of the linebacker position” as they were 28th in rushing yards allowed per game. He mentioned free-agent options such as Buffalo Bills’ Trumaine Edmunds and Eagles’ T.J. Edwards.

Falato put Edmunds in the “expensive” category and Edwards in the “cheaper” category.

If the Giants want a quality linebacker that likely won’t be costly, signing Edwards could be the answer to their problems.

More on T.J. Edwards

Edwards, 26, went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft but has found a way to become a more-than-capable NFL starter.

After posting his first 100-plus total tackle season in 12 starts in 2021, he has started every game for the Eagles, recording a career-high 159 tackles, which is second in the NFC behind Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Since Week 8 of 2021, his 88.5 Pro Football Grade is the top mark among off-ball linebackers. He was also one of four linebackers in 2022 to post grades above 75.0 in both run defense and coverage. In the pass-rushing department, he also had 11 quarterback pressures on only 26 pass-rushing chances.

His stats in 2022 would leave anyone to believe that Edwards can have a strong market when he becomes a free agent in the 2023 offseason. Yet, he still has just one-and-a-half seasons as an every-down starter.

Still, there is plenty of evidence that suggests Edwards can continue to play at a high level moving forward and that his recent play can lead to a strong multi-year deal.

The Eagles will likely make a strong push to retain Edwards. However, according to Over the Cap, the Eagles have 18 players who will be free agents next season, including eight defensive starters. The 26-year-old Edwards is included in that bunch.

Giants Have Ability to Spend for Linebacker

The 2022 NFL salary cap was $208.2 million. It will go up to a record $224.8 million in 2023, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero:

The NFL informed teams today that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, sources tell me and @RapSheet. That’s up from $208.2 million in 2022, $182.5M in 2021 (COVID adjustment), 198.2M in 2020 and $188.2M in 2019. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2023

New York is projected to have $44 million in cap space this offseason, which would put head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen among the top five teams with the most money to spend on free agents in 2023.

The Giants will have questions in the offseason about retaining impending free agents such as Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Julian Love. But the team can also make roster cuts and restructure contracts to provide Schoen with extra money to spend.

That leaves the Giants to add at the linebacker position. They desperately need talent when the team relied on stop-gap veterans Jaylon Smith and Jarrad Davis to start at linebacker in the playoffs. Philadelphia ran for 268 yards in their 38-7 Divisional Round win against the Giants.

Big Blue could go after Edmunds, whom Falato mentioned as a free-agent option. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler and is predicted to sign a four-year, $44 million contract as a free agent, per Spotrac.

Yet, Edwards is also another option, might not be as costly, and the Giants have familiarity with the rival fourth-year defender.