‘Clock is Ticking’ on Injured Giants Starter

The last time we saw linebacker Tae Crowder on a football field he was returning a 43-yard fumble for a game-winning touchdown against Washington in Week 6. Unfortunately, just two days later, the New York Giants were stripped of their standout rookie, placing Crowder on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Now, following his mandated three-game absence, Crowder is gearing up for a return to the gridiron.

Crowder Returns to Practice; Ximines & McKinney Next?

On Wednesday, the Giants designated Crowder for return and announced that he will begin practicing immediately. As noted by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan “the clock is ticking on his return from injured reserve.” as the designation kickstarts a 21-day window for New York to reactivate the linebacker. If the Giants do not activate Crowder within the 21-day span, he will not be eligible to play for the remainder of this season.

However, this is not expected to be the case with the Crowder, as head coach Joe Judge has already hinted at having not only Crowder, but also pass-rusher Oshane Ximines and safety Xavier McKinney at the team’s disposal in the coming weeks.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Judge refused to rule out starting the 21-day clock on Ximines and McKinney as well. With that said, he acknowledged that the timeline of opening the 21-day practice window for those players will be “balanced against the reality of the Giants’ bye next week,” per NJ.com’s Art Stapleton.

Joe Judge acknowledged today that the timeline of opening the 21-day practice window for Oshane Ximines, Tae Crowder + Xavier McKinney will be balanced against the reality of the Giants' bye next week. No reason to activate + lose a week if they're not ready to go Sunday. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 10, 2020

Coach Judge discussed McKinney’s status last week with members of the media, noting that the team is very “optimistic” that we will see the second-round pick make his Giants debut this season.

We’ll see where he is in terms of the long-term, getting him back on the field. We’re all very optimistic and eager to get him back on the grass. He’s doing a really good job in his rehab. I know the trainers are pleased with the progress he’s making. Obviously, everyone is on their own individual timetable, but I do know I see him in the weight room making progress. This guy’s in good spirits. He does a tremendous job for us in meetings, staying engaged, staying up on scouting reports of other teams.

Crowder’s Ascension from Roster Bubble to Starter