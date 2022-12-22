Giants Surprisingly Bring Back Former Starting Defender

A day after the New York Giants waived linebacker Tae Crowder, it appears the two parties will meet again.

According to a Wednesday, December 21 report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Giants are re-signing Crowder to their practice squad. Crowder cleared waivers after his December 20 release, which led to the Giants reuniting with the 23-year-old.

Tae Crowder is signing back with the Giants on the practice squad, per source. Was released this week. Has 31 career seaters since joining New York in 2020. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 22, 2022

Crowder was a healthy scratch in the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 15. He started in the first eight games of the 2022 season but his playing time shrunk, which led to Crowder tweeting, ‘free me,” after playing zero defensive snaps in Week 13.

The Giants drafted Crowder with the last pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He started six games as a rookie and was given full-time status as an NFL sophomore. In 2021, Crowder led the Giants with 130 tackles and intercepted two passes and six passes defensed.

But in 2022, Crowder led the team in missed tackles and never seemed to fit with new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

“I think it was one of those things, it just didn’t work out with the expectation of execution and things that just kept building up and building up,’’ Martindale said Wednesday on his release.

Big Blue will now have familiar depth in Crowder on their practice squad as it appears one practice squad player will be given an elevation to the 53-man roster.

Giants Likely to Swap Roster Spots

With Crowder’s demotion to the practice squad, the Giants have cleared a spot on the 53-man roster for converted linebacker Landon Collins.

New York originally selected Collins in the second round of the 2015 draft. He made three-straight Pro Bowls with the team, which prompted him to sign a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington in 2019. Unfortunately for Collins, he failed to meet expectations as he was released in March of 2022. H

Collins would later sign to the Giants practice squad in Week 5 and was elevated in Weeks 7 and 8 and has been stuck on the practice squad before being added to the roster for the third time, against his former team in Week 15.

Last Sunday was Collins’ third and final possible call-up from the practice squad. The 28-year-old posted three tackles and two of the tackles were huge plays. One was a tackle for loss on running back Brian Robinson and stopping wide receiver Curtis Samuel short on third down.

Landon Collins in at LB making a play! pic.twitter.com/BpvoJ5qUcL — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) December 19, 2022

Coaches Hint at Role for Collins

On Monday, head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that the team “will discuss Collins’ spot” this week.

“That’s something Joe (Schoen) and I will talk about, not just about Landon, but with all the individuals we do each week,” Daboll said, via WFAN’s Lou DiPietro. “We haven’t had the chance to sit down and discuss those things. But certainly that topic, amongst probably a bunch of other ones like they do each week come up, we’ll talk about it.”

It’s expected that Collins will be signed from the practice squad to the active roster before the Giants’ Week 16 meeting on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday, Martindale said he would be “very comfortable’’ giving Collins full-time duties on the field in a linebacker role. The eight-year veteran played 27 snaps in Week 15 after being on the practice squad the previous five games.

Wink Martindale also said he’s “very comfortable” increasing the role of Landon Collins at linebacker. 🤔 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 21, 2022

During Collins’ elevations, he shared snaps with linebackers Jaylon Smith and Micah McFadden. He rotated at inside linebacker during those times. But Martindale’s comments make it seem that Collins will likely be an important piece down the stretch run.