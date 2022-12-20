Giants Release Ex-Starting Defender, Opens Door for Future Move

On Tuesday, December 20, the New York Giants announced the release of 25-year-old linebacker Tae Crowder.

We have waived LB Tae Crowder pic.twitter.com/mWnuOoV0H4 — New York Giants (@Giants) December 20, 2022

The writing was on the wall for Crowder, who was a healthy scratch in the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 15. Following the team’s Week 13 tie against the Commanders, Crowder cryptically asked to be released on Twitter. He didn’t record a single defensive snap in that contest.

Crowder was the last pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the last regime. He started six games as a rookie and was given full-time status as an NFL sophomore. In 2021, Crowder led the Giants with 130 tackles and intercepted two passes and six passes defensed. This season, he was a starter for the first eight games of the 2022 season and appeared in 12 games, recording 45 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

At the end of the day, the off-ball linebacker did not fit under new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

In three seasons, Crowder played in 41 games with 31 starts for the Giants.

Giants Have Decision to Make on Veteran

Crowder’s departure likely clears a spot on the Giants’ 53-man roster for converted linebacker Landon Collins.

Collins was originally a second-round pick by the Giants in 2015 and made two Pro Bowls with the team. In 2019, he signed a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington and failed to meet expectations. He was released in March of 2022 and later signed to the Giants practice squad in Week 5 and was elevated in Weeks 7 and 8 and has been stuck on the practice squad before being added to the roster again in Week 15.

Sunday was Collins’ third and last possible call-up from the practice squad. The 28-year-old posted three tackles and two of the tackles were huge plays. One was a tackle for loss on running back Brian Robinson and stopping wide receiver Curtis Samuel short on third down.

Collins has shared snaps with linebacker Jaylon Smith and Micah McFadden and given the Giants’ rotation at inside linebacker and the number of injuries in the secondary this season, he could be a vital piece down the stretch run.

On Monday, head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that the team “will discuss Collins’ spot” this week.

“That’s something Joe (Schoen) and I will talk about, not just about Landon, but with all the individuals we do each week,” Daboll said, via WFAN’s Lou DiPietro. “We haven’t had the chance to sit down and discuss those things. But certainly that topic, amongst probably a bunch of other ones like they do each week come up, we’ll talk about it.”