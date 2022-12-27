Steelers Poach Ex-Starting Defender From Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of linebacker Tae Crowder from the New York Giants practice squad to their 53-man roster.

We have:

• Signed LB Tae Crowder to the 53-man roster off the N.Y. Giants practice squad

• Placed LB Marcus Allen on the Reserve/Injured list

• Signed S Scott Nelson to the practice squad @BordasLawhttps://t.co/5YaTJx41qK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 27, 2022

Crowder re-signed to the Giants’ practice squad on December 22 after being released by the team and clearing waivers two days earlier.

The Steelers signed Crowder due to the injury to linebacker Marcus Allen. They placed Allen on injured reserve after undergoing bicep surgery. Allen recorded 12 tackles this season.

Pittsburgh adding Crowder means the Giants have now one spot available on their practice squad.

Tae Crowder’s Up-And-Down Tenure in New York

Crowder was the last pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the last Giants regime. He started six games as a rookie and was given full-time status as an NFL sophomore. In 2021, Crowder led the Giants with 130 tackles and intercepted two passes and six passes defensed.

This season, he was a starter for the first eight games of the 2022 season and appeared in 12 games, recording 45 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

However, the off-ball linebacker did not fit under new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. After starting the first eight games, Crowder’s playing time dramatically decreased when the team moved Jaylon Smith to inside linebacker. The loss of a role on the team led to Crowder tweeting, ‘free me,” after playing zero defensive snaps in Week 13. Then, he was a healthy scratch in the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 15.

In 2022, Crowder led the Giants in missed tackles. He was released by the team on December 20 before being signed to the practice squad two days later. The release of Crowder paved the way for converted linebacker Landon Collins to make the 53-man roster.

In three seasons, Crowder played in 41 games with 31 starts for the Giants. He has amassed 234 tackles, including 124 solo stops, two sacks, eight passes defensed, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Giants Getting Ready for Playoff Push

The Giants (8-6-1) need a win against the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) on Sunday in order to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They’ll be facing a Colts team who have now lost eight of their last nine games.

It would be the first playoff taste for the overwhelming majority of the Giants’ roster. The only team’s draft pick on the current roster who has playoff experience is Landon Collins.

Giants players were available via Zoom meetings on December 27 and were asked about the possibility of making the playoffs.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton brushed off everything but the task in hand — and that’s beating Indy in Week 17.

“I think everybody’s aware of our situation and kind of what the reality is for a lot of teams around the NFL this time of year,” Slayton said, via SB Nation’s Big Blue View. “At the end of the day, you can only focus on the week you have, and the opponent you have ahead of you, and the rest of that will take care of itself.”

Fourth-year safety Julian Love is another player that isn’t used to meaningful December and January games but isn’t changing his mindset against the Colts.

“None of us are naïve in the sense that we don’t know if we win this game what it means. That’s on the back of all of our minds, but you’ve got to stay true to what we’ve been doing all season,” Love said, according to SB Nation’s Big Blue View. “For me that’s to stay in my routine, that’s attacking, playing with high effort, and giving our defense a place to stand at all times. If I just do my job, hopefully we get the win we all know what happens if we do that.”