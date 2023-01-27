Giants Sign Ex-Super Bowl Champion to New Contract

The New York Giants announced the signings of wide receiver David Sills and defensive back Terrell Burgess to reserve/future contracts for the 2023 season.

We have signed DB Terrell Burgess and WR David Sills to Reserve/Futures contracts pic.twitter.com/qVkqJoXcyd — New York Giants (@Giants) January 26, 2023

The signings of Sills and Burgess brings the Giants’ reserve/futures contracts total to 14.

They had previously signed the following 12 players: defensive tackle Vernon Butler, running back Jashaun Corbin, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, offensive lineman Solomon Kindley, cornerback Zyon Gilbert, offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, wide receiver Dre Miller, wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, wide receiver Makai Polk, tight end Chris Myarick and safety Trenton Thompson.

All of the players that signed reserve/future contracts with the Giants were on the team’s practice squad this season. Many of them were also elevated for games or spent time on the active roster.

More on Terrell Burgess

The Rams selected Burgess in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. The University of Utah product, however, suffered a torn ACL in his rookie season after playing seven games and totaling eight tackles.

Burgess would manage to play in all 16 games in the 2021 season and made two starts in that span. The 5-foot-11, 202-pound safety appeared in four postseason games during the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI champion run and made starts in the wild card and divisional rounds.

In 2022, Burgess only played in three games with the Rams — his last contest being a Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. During that game, he was on the field for a season-high 55 plays. He was waived by the Rams in early November and then signed to the Giants’ practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster for one game, taking five special teams snaps in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys.

For his career, Burgess has played in 31 regular-season games, which includes three starts.

Welcome Back David Sills

Sills signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2019. He has been with the Giants since 2019 and has been waived and re-signed to the active roster three times in that span. He’s primarily been with New York as a practice squad player.

The 26-year-old Sills has appeared in 13 games with the Giants, including a career-high nine this past season.

He’s posted 13 career receptions on 23 pass targets for 123, with 11 of his receptions for 106 yards coming in the 2022 season.

Giants’ Wink Martindale Gets Second Head Coaching Interview

Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale will interview for the second time with the Indianapolis Colts on the weekend of January 27, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Colts are scheduling Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to come to Indianapolis this weekend for a second head coaching interview, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2023

Martindale entered his first season with the Giants in 2022 after spending a decade with the Baltimore Ravens from 2012-2021 as their linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. New York’s defense ranked 17th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed under Martindale.

The 59-year-old Martindale has received head coaching interest in the past, and the question of whether he becomes a head coach or not continues.

Indianapolis also interviewed Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who is receiving head coaching interest for the first time. He did interviews with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texas. His only known second interview came with the Texans, on January 25.

The Panthers ended up hiring former Colts head coach Frank Reich. However, the Texans’ job still remains open.