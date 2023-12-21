Giants Signing Falcons’ DT Amid Dexter Lawrence Injury Concerns

The New York Giants are moving quickly to respond to injury concerns about Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II. He’s dealing with a hamstring problem, but the Giants are acquiring Timmy Horne from the practice squad of the Atlanta Falcons.

Putting Horne on the “active roster” is a move for “added depth,” according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who reported the transaction on Thursday, December 21.

The #Giants are signing DT Timmy Horne to their active roster off the #Falcons’ practice squad. Added depth on the D line with Dexter Lawrence dealing with a hamstring injury. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 21, 2023

Horne gives the Giants a true nose tackle who could play his way into taking some snaps over center. There are other options, and while none are anywhere near as explosive as Lawrence, one veteran has been making an impression for Big Blue recently.

Giants Dealing With Limited Workload for Dexter Lawrence

The signs aren’t good for Lawrence being a full participant during the Giants’ final three games this season. As Dan Duggan of The Athletic noted, the dominant interior defensive lineman “has been on a pitch count the past two games.”

Doesn’t sound great for Lawrence, who has been on a pitch count the past two games. Just wrote about how hamstring injuries have been a killer for the Giants this season: https://t.co/ynHteSHDux https://t.co/3VZm2KXVdS pic.twitter.com/VXZhTGU0BL — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 21, 2023

Lawrence’s chances of being available for Week 16’s trip to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day appear slim. His absence may not be the only issue the Giants need to deal with up front.

The team “barely had any defensive linemen on the field at practice on Wednesday,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The Giants barely had any defensive linemen on the field at practice on Wednesday. https://t.co/KDCiZgtdek — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 21, 2023

Lawrence is the biggest miss because of his ability to take over games from within the trenches. The 26-year-old was named “most physical DL” in the NFL by Raanan’s colleague Matt Bowen.

No. 97 is at his best when wrecking passing attacks. Lawrence has generated 23 pressures and logged 4.5 sacks from the nose tackle position, per Pro Football Reference.

While the Giants don’t have another D-tackle able to pressure the pocket consistently, a former Super Bowl winner is making an impact in the running game.

A’Shawn Robinson and Timmy Horne Can Fill Void Up Front

The Giants surprisingly still struggle to stop the run even with a fully healthy Lawrence manning the middle. Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale’s defense has allowed 4.7 yards per carry this season.

One lineman doing his best to stop the rot is A’Shawn Robinson. The eight-year pro who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams caught the eye of Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

A’Shawn Robinson has been very good in the run game in the absence of Leonard Williams pic.twitter.com/Uxj6kCd41X — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 20, 2023

Robinson is doing what he can to fill running lanes, but he needs help. Horne could provide some assistance as a 6-foot-4, 323-pounder who can clog the middle.

The former undrafted free agent appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons in 2022, making five starts. While he’s only made it onto the field for three games this year, Horne can absorb blockers and stop running plays at source.

He demonstrated his talent to do both when No. 93 beat this double team against the Carolina Panthers in 2022, highlighted by Falcons fan and film analyst Stephen H.

Timmy Horne vs a doubleteam, gets the initial push back and powers through, splits his blockers and gets a tackle for a loss. AK47 did a good job on the edge here, squeezed the gap with a long arm while maintaining outside leverage. pic.twitter.com/OgYHFti9h4 — Stephen H (@HarrahAtl) November 12, 2022

A nose tackle with starting experience and the ability to stuff the run is just what the Giants need up front. Horne fits the bill and his immediate addition to the active roster will be a huge boost to Robinson.

Horne’s arrival will also allow the Giants to continue taking a cautious approach with Lawrence and the health of their most valuable player on defense.