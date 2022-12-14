‘Quite Conceivable’ Giants Can Sign GOAT QB

Tom Brady suiting up for the New York Giants? It’s not merely the stuff dreams are made of, not according to one NFL writer who believes it’s “quite conceivable” the quarterback many consider the GOAT could join Big Blue in free agency.

Brady’s future is in doubt, with the 45-year-old considering his options after the 2022 season. The seven-time Super Bowl winner is still one of the league’s most prolific passers, even during a tough campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Recent reports say “all options are on the table” are on the table for Brady, including rejoining the New England Patriots. If everything’s possible, the Giants should keep close tabs on Brady, who undoubtedly would be an upgrade over their own starter Daniel Jones, who is also set to be a free agent.

Giants a Good Spot for TB12

The Giants make sense for Brady, per Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, who cited general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll as selling points. Both have quickly turned the Giants into a playoff contender, something sure to appeal to Brady in the winter of his career.

Kay named TB12 as the “perfect stopgap who would have the Giants competing for Super Bowls as long as he remains in the Big Apple.” Longevity is always going to be a factor with Brady, but he’s swerved retirement once and has previously indicated he can play beyond 45.

A report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero revealed “multiple sources close to the legendary quarterback say all options are on the table for Brady, who at age 45 feels good enough to keep playing and once again has the Buccaneers in playoff position.”

That last note is important because it shows Brady is still playing at a high level during his 23rd season in the pros. The veteran’s veteran has thrown for 3,585 yards, good for fourth-most in the league, all while playing behind a shaky Bucs’ offensive line and dealing with an inconsistent running game.

Brady proved his worth by leading a fourth-quarter comeback to beat longtime nemesis the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago. He completed the rally with this scoring pass to running back to Rachaad White:

The play was typical Brady. A quick read followed by a decisive and accurate throw under pressure in a clutch situation.

Those are the qualities that made Brady the best of his generation and arguably of all time. They are also the attributes every team, including the Giants, want at football’s most important position.

Fortunately, the Giants can make room for Brady by moving Jones on and following up on interest from the GOAT first reported over two years ago.

History Favors Giants in GOAT Sweepstakes

As Kay noted, there’s precedent for the idea the Giants will be one of Brady’s suitors. Kay referenced Kevin Clark of The Ringer revealing Brady considered the Giants before he swapped the Pats for Tampa in 2020:

I love this. The initial rumor from people who know during 2020 free agency before bucs (and before raiders/chargers were in the mix) was he wanted Giants bc he wanted to be in nyc area. Just saying… — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 11, 2022

Links between Brady and the Giants go back even further. All the way back to when Sean Payton was offensive coordinator in 2000.

Payton told the Green Light with Chris Long podcast (h/t John Sigler of Saints Wire) how he and Giants’ scout Raymond ‘Whitey’ Walsh lobbied to draft Brady “in the late third round or early fourth round.”

Ultimately, the Giants overlooked Brady, who had to wait until the sixth round and pick No. 199 before the Patriots came calling. In one of the quirks of fate common in NFL circles, Brady crossed paths with the Giants in two of his most famous and painful games, losing to Tom Coughlin’s team in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

For a long time, the Giants had no cause to regret passing on Brady, thanks to Eli Manning helping win those Lombardi Trophies. Things are different now, with Jones still limited as a passer, even after Daboll’s arrival.

Jones’ running talents are a useful weapon, but he hasn’t been able to overcome a talent deficiency among his receivers. He’s thrown for just 2,534 yards and 12 touchdowns.

what a rush pic.twitter.com/dUjZf3RDm1 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 12, 2022

Daboll, who had three stints on the Patriots’ staff during Brady’s time in New England, could craft the kind of efficient but productive offense he wants around a QB he can trust.

Brady would surely thrive throwing to pass-catchers like running back Saquon Barkley and second-year wideout Wan’Dale Robinson. The latter’s ability to win over the middle would be perfect for a QB who loves to throw underneath.

It’s not pie in the sky when the Giants’ pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. proves Schoen and Daboll aren’t afraid to recruit veteran help. Brady would be the ultimate shot in the arm for this franchise.