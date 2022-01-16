Ex-NFL Passing Leader Wants to Play for Giants Under Coach Brian Flores: Report

Yes, the New York Giants are theoretically committed to Daniel Jones as their quarterback for the 2022 season. Then again, that’s what we were told in regards to Joe Judge retaining his role as head coach. And, welp, we all know how that played out.

Before the organization irons out their plans both under center and on the sidelines, they’ll first need to find their heir apparent to the now-retired Dave Gettleman. As of this writing, New York has already completed seven interviews with general manager candidates and will likely continue to vet potential hires through next week. While who will ultimately be onboarded remains an unknown at this time, one thing is apparent. Whoever is eventually hired will almost certainly have Brian Flores on their shortlist of head coaching candidates — that is, if he isn’t scooped up first.

“Sense I get is every, or nearly every, Giants GM candidate has Brownsville’s Brian Flores on short list of preferred coaches,” Ian O’Connor of the New York Post tweeted on January 16. “Flores’ New York buddies want him to wait out Giants GM search (ends Friday?) but he’s already interviewed w/ Chicago & Houston & might get offer first.”

Should the Giants hire the former Dolphins coach, the organization may willingly be putting an end to the Daniel Jones era in East Rutherford, as Flores appears to potentially be part of a packaged deal with a former NFL passing leader.

Deshaun Watson Interested in Giants, Teaming Up With Flores

By most accounts, Flores’ exit from South Beach had much to do with a deteriorating relationship with Dolphins GM Chris Grier, as well as his desire to move off of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — namely with Deshaun Watson. While Flores’ aspirations to yield the services of the three-time Pro Bowler failed to come to fruition during his stint with the ‘Phins, the coach-quarterback tandem apparently remain keen on uniting this offseason.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Flores and Watson remain in “constant communication,” while the latter is “adamant” in his running desire to play for the Bill Belichick disciple. Schultz released a series of tweets spanning from January 13 through January 15 regarding the matter, including how the two’s joint interest could potentially lead towards a move to the Northeast for both parties:

Don’t sleep on the prospect of Brian Flores to the #Giants. I’m told owner John Mara “respects and likes Flores” — a Brooklyn native — and that Flores would prioritize the G-Men job “at or near the top of his list,” per a source close to the situation. Developing story: Deshaun Watson and Brian Flores have been in constant communication trying to navigate a scenario where they go to the same team, per sources. Watson “trusts and likes” Flores and has been adamant internally that he’d like to play for him next season. Flores – who nearly orchestrated Deshaun’s trade to the #Dolphins – believes his best chance to build a winner is with Watson, even if it means going to a less talented roster. I’m told they often speak daily. Watson, I’m told, spends part of his off-season in NYC and has established business connections and friendships there as well. All of which he feels, understandably so, will be advantageous while playing for the #Giants. Sources say Deshaun Watson has expressed a strong desire internally to play for the #Giants — ideally with Brian Flores coaching — where he could also reestablish his brand in the league’s top market.

Outlook on the Flores-Watson Pairing & Their Fit in New York

In reality, Flores’ best opportunity to team up with Watson would seemingly be to take the job with the team that Watson is already under contract with. As highlighted above, Flores has already interviewed for the head coaching vacancy in Houston and according to CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora, is perceived as the favorite for the job. Then again, Watson was falling out with the Texans organization even before his legal troubles arose, and the relationship may be too far gone at this time to repair. Which, theoretically could lead towards Flores entertaining other jobs, such as the Giants.

As far as on-field outlook goes pertaining to Watson’s theoretical trade to the Giants, it would undoubtedly be a home run acquisition for the team’s new GM. Yes, he would come at an expensive price and gut the team of extensive draft capital. Yet, at seven years younger than Russell Wilson (New York’s other rumored trade interest), swinging for a player of his caliber becomes all the more reasonable.

With that said, as we all know, the decision to make a move for Watson goes well beyond his on-field performance, especially when considering bringing him to the media capital of the world.