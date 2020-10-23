‘Open for Business’: Giants Ready to Unload 2 Key Offensive Starters?

After a gut-wrenching loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, the New York Giants now sit at woeful 1-6 on the season. While the fact that they are somehow still within striking distance of the division lead with two NFC East bouts to come over the next three weeks leaves a glimmer of hope, the eye-test thus far would point towards curbing expectations.

With games against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens still to come, New York could very well be looking at their fourth consecutive losing season and their seventh over the past eight years. In return, the Giants could be looking to sell at this year’s trade deadline, namely two of Dave Gettleman’s biggest gets during his much-maligned reign over the franchise.

Follow Heavy on Giants Facebook for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Golden Tate & Kevin Zeitler Available for Trade?

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Giants are “open for business” with the trade deadline less than two weeks away, meaning wide receiver Golden Tate and guard Kevin Zeitler could each be nearing the end of their run in New York.

the Giants, are open for business as well. Veterans Golden Tate and Kevin Zeitler are two names that came up pretty consistently with other teams. Tate’s contract and declining production could make him difficult to move for anything significant. Zeitler, on the other hand, might fetch a return based on, again, the crying need for experienced linemen across the league.

What Would Trading Tate & Zeitler Yield the Giants?

For starters, each of these players has seen their trade value diminish this season. While Tate did make a beautiful touchdown reception in Week 7, it was also his only reception on the night, not to mention his first touchdown on the season. In fact, he’s now totaled just two receptions over the past two weeks, looking less and less like the dynamic playmaker we’ve come to know over his 11-year career. At 32-years of age, Tate is clearly on the backburner of his career and would likely yield nothing more than a late-round pick from a playoff contender bitten by the injury bug at the position.

In terms of Zeitler, his first season in New York was impressive, to say the least. He ranked seventh league-wide at the guard position with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 76.4. However, he’s since seen his production tumble in year two, as his PFF grade has dropped 15.8 points. Still, of the two, Zeitler would almost certainly garner the most interest on the trade market and could hand the Giants one to two mid-round picks as compensation were he dealt.

Moving on from Zeitler would also open the door for the team to get a better look at rookie fifth-round pick Shane Lemieux. A 52-consecutive game starter at Oregon, Lemieux was hyped this offseason as a potential center conversion and darkhorse starter, but has since settled in as a reserve guard. Thus far he’s played a total of just two offensive snaps this year.

Tate was GM Dave Gettleman’s roundabout answer to the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, throwing $23 million guaranteed the veteran’s way two offseasons ago. Zeitler, on the other hand, was one of, if not the most prolific talent the Giants received from the Browns when they shipped Beckham to Cleveland.

Now, both players could be on their way out the door, less than 20 months from their initial arrival.

For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.