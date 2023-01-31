Giants Predicted to Land Bengals Star WR in Trade: Analyst

If it wasn’t evident enough during the regular season, the crushing 38-7 Divisional Playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles made it clear that the New York Giants need help at the wide receiver position. Big Blue had only two players — one of them was running back Saquon Barkley — with more than one reception in the playoff contest.

Anthony Rivardo of Empire Sports Media proposed a solution — a trade for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. In order to pull this off, Rivardo believes the Giants would trade their 2023 first-round pick and third-round pick for Higgins.

It’s a pretty steep package, but one that Rivardo thinks is a no-brainer from the Giants’ perspective.

“Wide receivers do not come cheap in the modern NFL,” Rivardo wrote on January 30. “The Giants will need to cough up a nice chunk of change if they want to haul in Tee Higgins this off-season. The benefits of completing this deal, however, could be tremendous. Higgins is only 24 years old and could be a star in the Giants’ offense for years to come.”

Higgins Has No. 1 Receiver Traits

The 24-year-old Higgins has been one of the best receivers in the NFL since arriving in Cincinnati as a first-round pick in 2020. He’s become a tremendous number-two option behind fellow teammate Ja’Marr Chase.

According to Pro Football Reference, Higgins has averaged about 1,010 receiving yards in each of his three NFL regular seasons, along with 19 touchdowns. He has also averaged 14.1 yards per catch in the league as he’s shown to be a downfield threat.

Higgins is a big-bodied receiver as he stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 219 pounds. In the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl last year, he totaled 18 catches for 309 receiving yards and two touchdowns in four games.

In 2022, Higgins posted 74 receptions for 1,029 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. However, the Clemson product finished the year cold, notching five or fewer receptions for less than 40 yards in five of the last six regular season games.

After a quiet three reception for 28-yard performance in the Bengals’ 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Higgins redeemed himself in the 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, catching six passes for 83 yards and one touchdown.

NFL WR Trades Have Been More Common of Late

At first glance, it sounds ludicrous for the Bengals to trade Higgins. But it’s important to keep in mind that he will be entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2023 since only first-round picks can be slapped with the fifth-year option. Because of that, it’s expected that Higgins will push for an extension this offseason.

The NFL has recently seen player movement from wide receivers, via trades. Last season, the Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for a first-round pick and a third-round pick. The Chiefs also traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins with Miami sending back a first-round pick, a second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a sixth-round pick to the Chiefs.

Things could change as the offseason is long, but Higgins sounded adamant after the AFC Championship loss that he wants to continue his career in Cincinnati.

“I’d love to play with Joe (Burrow) for a while,” Higgins told reporters, via NBC Sports. “He’s a great guy and a great quarterback. We have developed a really good friendship, but you know how the league works. I still have another year on my deal though, so we’ll see.”

If Higgins were to be available, the Giants would be deemed a logical suitor, considering they will have $44 million in cap space in the offseason. They do have to make decisions on impending free agents Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley as the franchise tag is at their disposal.

Still, there are some potential moves to free up more cap space for general manager Joe Schoen. Big Blue can make other adjustments to save money for next season. For instance, the team has the option to restructure Leonard Williams’ contract, which could save the Giants over $8 million, per OverTheCap.