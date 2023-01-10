Giants Urged to Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker After New Development

After the Baltimore Ravens reportedly extended Roquan Smith to a massive five-year, $100 million contract on January 10, the New York Giants were pushed to add a Pro Bowl linebacker in the 2023 offseason.

Alex Wilson, founder of Empire Sports Media, believes the Giants should sign Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds “to plug a core LB spot.”

One BIG linebacker off the free agency board — Roquan is a game changer! Giants need to target Tremaine Edmunds in free agency to plug a core LB spot #NYG https://t.co/K4w6CMHCGR — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) January 10, 2023

Wilson isn’t the only analyst who believes the Giants are a fit for Edmunds. The Athletic’s Bo Wulf wrote on December 13 that the Giants are the perfect match for the 24-year-old defender.

Tremaine Edmunds Has Ties to Giants

Giants general manager Joe Schoen was the assistant general manager in Buffalo when Edmunds was drafted in the first round by the Bills in 2018, so they have a connection. During that year, Edmunds recorded 121 total tackles with two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

For the next two seasons, Edmunds would reach the Pro Bowl and post 234 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception.

Then, in 2021, the Bills picked up the fifth-year option on Edmunds’ contract last year as he’s scheduled to be a free agent in 2023.

This season, Edmunds was forced to miss four games due to injury but was still able to post 102 total tackles and has allowed just 296 yards and zero touchdowns on a 66.7% completion percentage in 13 games, per Pro Football Reference.

Buffalo will have to make a decision on Edmunds’ future after the season. The Bills already have linebacker Matt Milano and it could be difficult to bring Edmunds back. Buffalo is set to be $7 million over the cap next season and also must decide the future of veterans this offseason, including Shaq Lawson, Jordan Poyer, Rodger Saffold, and Greg Van Roten.

Edmunds is predicted to sign a four-year, $44 million contract as a free agent, per Spotrac. His projected value is $11.1 million per season, which would make him the 25th-highest-paid linebacker in the league.

Giants Linebacker Situation

With the Giants set to have more than $50 million in cap space this offseason, Schoen could look far and wide to bring in top talent at linebacker.

Edmunds might be the answer to the Giants’ linebacker problems. The Giants allowed the fifth-most rushing yards (2,451) in 2022. Micah McFadden allowed over a 120 quarterback rating on throws into coverage. New York has asked Jaylon Smith to fill in for departed players such as Blake Martinez and Tae Crowder. They’ve also brought in Landon Collins, who was once a top-flight safety, to convert to linebacker and pitch in.

At one point, the Giants’ defense had given up more than 25 points in four of six games in 2022.

There are question marks moving forward with the Giants’ linebacker crew. The team recently signed former first-round pick Jarrod Davis into the picture, but he was just added for the playoff stretch run.

The Giants could turn to the 2023 draft and find a linebacker that can fit in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s system. Remember, the Giants have an extra third-round pick due to the Kadarius Toney trade.

Edmunds, however, would be a sure thing for a team that might want to capitalize in the near-future after making the playoffs in 2022.