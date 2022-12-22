Giants Projected to Land Game-Changing Defender in Offseason

The New York Giants allowed just 12 points against the Washington Commanders in their Week 15 victory. But in the previous six games, New York gave up 25 or more points to opposing teams.

Brentley Weissman of The Draft Network put together his December 21 edition mock draft and has the Giants picking Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson in the first round with the No. 24 overall selection.

“I feel like adding to their defense—which has some nice building blocks but still needs a talent overhaul—makes sense,” says Weissman. “Trenton Simpson is a long and athletic linebacker who excels playing in space and in coverage. A rangy player who can play sideline-to-sideline, Simpson will give the Giants a much-needed boost in team speed on defense.”

Simpson Compared to NFC East Rival Star

At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, the five-star high school linebacker Simpson received an offer from the Tigers just days before signing day in December of 2019.

Three seasons later, Simpson leaves Clemson as both a Butkus Award semifinalist and a third-team All-ACC selection as a junior. He was second on the Tigers with 73 tackles this season and posted 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three pass breakups and four tackles for loss. In his breakout sophomore season, he registered a blistering 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Simpson is known for doing a little bit of everything on defense. He has shown capabilities as an edge rusher, while also being versatile enough to play in coverage.

The Athletic’s Dan Brugler compares Simpson to Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons in terms of his attributes.

“While not on the same level as the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons as a prospect, Simpson is in a similar mold as a do-everything weapon because of his impressive physical traits,” Brugler wrote on December 14. “He has sideline-to-sideline range as an off-ball linebacker with burst to close. The Clemson defense also will line him up against slot receivers or unleash him from different angles as a blitzer.”

Simpson will miss the December 30 Orange Bowl due to an ankle injury. He re-aggravated the injury in the ACC Championship Game, which caused him to miss one game.

Fortunately, the injury shouldn’t be detrimental to his draft status as he will be out for about three weeks.

Trenton Simpson’s Fit on Giants

It’s safe to say that adding Simpson into the mix would be a seamless fit for the Giants.

The Giants’ linebacker group has struggled this season, most notably against the run. They have surrendered the third-most yards per rushing attempt in the NFL this year according to Pro Football Reference. Big Blue gave up 235 rushing yards in Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles and 165 rushing yards in the previous week to the Washington Commanders.

Linebackers Jaylon Smith and Micah McFadden have underwhelmed and the team eventually released former starter Tae Crowder on December 20, before eventually re-signing him to the practice squad. The group has underachieved so much that the Giants brought back converted linebacker Landon Collins to the practice squad, elevated him for three games, and have now signed him to the active roster.

Simpson would give the Giants speed on defense and also help out with the team’s below-average pass coverage. According to ESPN Stats & Information, he allowed just three completions in 16 attempts, an 18.8% completion percentage that was best in the ACC by a big margin.

Adding Simpson into the picture for the Giants would also help out the defensive line, which consists of Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari and breakout rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The Giants need not only youth at the linebacker position, but versatility and speed, which Simpson can bring.