Giants Twitter Erupts to Latest Daniel Jones Camp News

The New York Giants take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 21 and are coming off a victory against the New England Patriots last week.

Still, there’s a bit of controversy coming from Giants training camp. Head coach Brian Daboll spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said that backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor may soon receive first-team reps in practice over Daniel Jones.

“Will (Taylor) get a few [first-team] reps here or there? He might,” Daboll said. “I learned from a pretty good coach a while ago — usually he doesn’t tell those guys when he throws them in because that’s what the backup’s role is. You have to go in in a split-second. You prepare like you’re a starter but if the fourth play of the game something happens, you’re in. You’ve got to be ready to go. I don’t necessarily think we’ll tell those guys when that’s going to happen.”

Jones started in the first preseason game with the first team and completed six passes out of 10 attempts for 69 yards. Taylor came in with the second team, completing 16 out of 21 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown.

The fourth-year quarterback Jones has continued to struggle in camp, but Daboll went on to say that the Giants have “full confidence” in Jones and that Taylor receiving first-team reps will not change the fact that Jones is entering the regular season as the team’s starter.

“Absolutely not,” Daboll said when asked if Taylor potentially taking reps on Jones is an indictment.

Brian Daboll says Tyrod Taylor "might" receive reps with the first-team offense. Is that an indictment on Daniel Jones? "Absolutely not" pic.twitter.com/llRHGfDPg3 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 16, 2022

It seems cut and dry that the latest news on Taylor and Jones isn’t significant.

But don’t tell that to social media.

Twitter Reacts

With Wink Martindale’s heavy pressure defense, the Giants’ offense has looked stale during training camp. Even so much so that veteran Taylor hasn’t had too much success in training camp either.

While Daboll says that Taylor receiving first-team reps in the future isn’t an indictment on Jones, social media is not buying into the head coach’s words.

It feels very much like an indictment on Daniel Jones. https://t.co/ZWMhVNRaiK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 16, 2022

Me when I want to indict Daniel Jones https://t.co/URnme0smBF — skrack (@skraxxy) August 16, 2022

Others aren’t overreacting to the news.

While SNY’s Connor Hughes emphasized on Taylor eventually receiving first-team reps, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan made it clear that Jones is QB 1.

of course he is. this click bait about QB stuff is a waste of time. They're not going to stand behind him all this time and pull out the rug, nor is it fair considering how hard he has worked trying to be successful behind an atrocious awful O line for two years. https://t.co/iVXZelOrtJ — DispatchesfromtheDivide (@Dispatchesfrom3) August 16, 2022

The full question and response by Brian Daboll on if Tyrod Taylor would get 1st team reps. Taylor got no 1st team reps in practice today so this QB battle is really getting intense. pic.twitter.com/7uEliJm8ha — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 16, 2022

What to Make of QB “Controversy”

It’s understandable that Jones is getting accustomed to new head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s new offense. Still, there are definitely some levels of concern heading into the 2022 season.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option and will test Jones to see if he’s a part of their future. They will give Jones a shot no matter how much he struggles in the preseason.

If he fails, Taylor signed a two-year deal with $17 million, with $8.5 million in guaranteed money. He does have a history of being a starter. Taylor came to the Bills in 2015 after playing for the Baltimore Ravens for four seasons and won an open quarterback competition in training camp. He remained the starter for three seasons, helping guide the Bills to a playoff berth in 2017 and ending the team’s 17-year playoff drought.

His 2021 season started in flux after injuring his hamstring in Week 1. He missed six games and struggled after coming back, throwing for 966 passing yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He was eventually replaced by the then-rookie Davis Mills.