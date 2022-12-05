Two Giants Defenders Send Frustrations to Team on Twitter

The New York Giants left MetLife Stadium on Sunday with an unsatisfied taste in their mouths after tying with the Washington Commanders by a score of 20-20. However, there were a few Giants players that weren’t just unhappy about the result of the game.

Linebacker Tae Crowder, who entered the season as the starter and took no snaps in Week 13, took to Twitter after the game to post “Free Me.’’

Cornerback Rodarius Williams played 50 snaps against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving and caught an interception. Yet, the Giants didn’t give him a single snap against the Commanders.

Similar to Crowder, he wasn’t pleased with being benched.

“Ima jus sleep this off Bcus this can’t be real rn,” Williams tweeted after the loss.

Williams then responded to fans, further showing his discontent with the team’s decision.

“I’m tryin stay afloat it’s hard no lie I jus swallowed the hardest pill of my life!,” Williams replied to a Giants fan.

When a fan told Williams that he should’ve played in the game, he responded saying: “That’s wtf I thought I did n that’s wtf hurt the most.”

Twitter is for the whole world to see, so it’ll be interesting how both respective players’ roles shape out for the final five games of the season.

One thing’s for sure. The excitement has cooled down for a Giants squad that was 6-1 to start the season and is now 1-3-1 in its last four games.

Unsung Heros of Giants Defense

Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, in his first game back since Week 4, had a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pair of quarterback hits. He did that in a limited role off the bench, playing in 58% of defensive snaps.

It was a welcome sight to see Ojulari pair with edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who posted five tackles, including one sack. His five tackles were a career-high and included his second sack as a professional.

New York’s defense only gave up a touchdown in the second half. They played most of the second half and all of overtime without defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who was forced out with a neck injury. But Wink Martindale’s unit did allow 11-play, 12-play and eight-play drives which took plenty of time off the clock.

Giants Players React to Tie Result

It was the first time since 1997 that the Giants ended a game in a tie.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said the fact that it was an NFC East division rivalry game made not winning tougher to swallow.

“You don’t want to tie a division game. That was a big game around this time too for us,” Lawrence said, via SB Nation’s Big Blue View. “You know, we didn’t lose, that’s as positive, we get to see them again. You just don’t want to tie those games. You want to win those games.”

It was a weird feeling for Thibodeaux after walking off the field following a tie.

“When I walked off the crowd wasn’t booing, they weren’t cheering, there no noise. So that was that was different,” Thibodeaux said, via SB Nation’s Big Blue View. “Within here, we know we just got to keep getting better, you know, we didn’t have the outcome that we wanted. So we just got to continue to get better and, you know, prepare for Philadelphia.”

Daniel Jones completed 25 of 31 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 12 times for a team-leading 71 yards.

But the personal stats don’t matter for Jones, who wasn’t pleased with how things ended up in MetLife Stadium.

“I think we’re all pretty disappointed with the result. Certainly not the one we were looking for,” Jones said. “We’ll go back to work and clean up a lot of things. I think it’s safe to say we’re disappointed but looking forward to getting back to work and working on things we got to improve on.”