Giants Urged to Sign 3-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback & Veteran Tight End

With the off-season finally winding down, the New York Giants roster still has several spots that could still be addressed. Both the secondary and tight end positions could be an area of focus. There is an argument to be made that these are their two weakest spots

Since the end of the season, the Giants have lost several key players in their secondary. The departures of Logan Ryan, James Bradberry, and Jabrill Peppers will be felt immediately.

These losses will also force them to lean on younger players unless they still make a move through either free agency or a trade.

At the moment, the secondary is headlined by Adoree’ Jackson and Xavier McKinney. Both players have proven to be reliable defenders, but past those two, there is a drop-off in production. Nearly everyone else is either unproven or inexperienced.

The tight end group, while not inexperienced, still faces its own issues.

Giants’ fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger is currently projected to be their TE1. After Bellinger, they will have Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins. While both players have played their fair share of professional football, neither has proven to be a receiving threat. The two have combined for 204 receptions, 2,304 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns in 112 career games.

Bellinger, while an overall-solid talent, was never a huge threat in the passing game. During his time at San Diego State, he caught 68 passes for 771 yards and five total touchdowns.

The Giants adding another proven tight end could be a legitimate option.

In a July 12 article, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote about several players that the Giants should consider signing.

Knox claimed that the Giants are a team that should still be looking to add more tools to their roster. With several talented players still on the market, the team could still find a way to get better.

With just $8.4 million remaining in cap space, the Giants won’t be able to go after some of the top remaining players. But Knox believes there are still several “budget alternatives” they could look to add.

Veterans Jared Cook and Joe Haden sit at the top of this list for Knox. And he has good reasoning for this.

Haden Could Bring Added Leadership to Secondary

When looking at Haden, 33, there are multiple reasons why he would be a good fit. Since entering the NFL as the No. 7 overall pick in 2010, he has been a premier talent with three Pro Bowl selections to show for. He has recorded 615 total tackles, 29 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, and 14 tackles for loss in 158 career games.

While he is entering year 13, Haden could still find a way to contribute to this team. Knox noted that Haden could help from a veteran standpoint, even if he is just in a leadership role.

“New York is expected to rely heavily on young corners like second-year man Aaron Robinson and rookie third-round pick Cordale Flott. Having a seasoned vet like Haden in a leadership role would aid their development,” Knox wrote.

Just having Haden in the room with these young players could help them learn the game faster. After experiencing what Haden has in the NFL, he has the knowledge to share.

Knox: Cook a ‘Reliable Outlet Option’ for Daniel Jones

Even as he enters year 14, Jared Cook seems to still have some good football left in the tank. The 35-year-old tight end played well in his lone season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, finishing with 48 receptions, 564 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns across 16 games.

Knox believes that Cook could be the safety blanket that quarterback Daniel Jones may need to succeed.

“Having a capable and reliable outlet option can work wonders for a young signal-caller. Right now, though, New York has only a pair of serviceable veterans in Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins plus rookie fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger at the top of the depth chart,” wrote Knox.

As Jones enters into his “make-or-break” year with the Giants, they will want to surround him with as many weapons as they can. While they have already added several playmakers, Cook could still make his presence felt.

The addition of Cook would also give Bellinger time to grow and adjust to the NFL. If the Giants do believe that he is their tight end of the future, having a player like Cook to show him the game could be extremely beneficial.