Giants Release Former First-Round Pick, Bring Back Familiar Face

The New York Giants announced the release of Vernon Butler from the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team signed defensive tackle Jack Heflin to the practice squad.

Butler was signed to the Giants practice squad on November 14 and was added to the active roster for the team’s Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders. He played in 14 defensive snaps and registered four total tackles in that game. However, Butler was kept on the practice squad for the next four weeks without being activated to the active roster.

Heflin, meanwhile, was added to the Giants’ practice squad on December 15 but was cut loose on January 3 when the team re-signed wide receiver David Sills to the practice squad.

History of Vernon Butler

Butler, a Louisiana State product, was impressive during the 2016 Senior Bowl week, which catapulted his draft stock in the eyes of the Carolina Panthers, who drafted him in the first round of that year. Butler’s best season came in 2019 when he tallied 32 tackles, six sacks, eight quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 14 appearances. After spending his fourth and last season with the Panthers, Butler signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Buffalo Bils in 2019.

However, Butler has never played more than 14 games in a season and has never started more than nine games. After playing just 10 games in 2021, he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this off-season but was released during the preseason.

Butler spent two seasons in Buffalo, where both Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen resided with their then-respective positions. Due to the familiarity, Big Blue signed Butler on November 14.

Two days later, Daboll explained to reporters why Butler was the right fit for the Giants.

“It’s like the offensive line – you try to get as many of them in there as you can. I know Vernon; [general manager] Joe [Schoen] knows Vernon. He came in, had a little bit of a workout. So, I thought he would be a good addition to the practice squad,” Daboll said, via Giants.com.

Now a free agent, Butler has appeared in 77 career games (19 starts) and recorded 110 tackles (15 for a loss), 21 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and three passes defensed.

More on Giants OL Jack Heflin

The 24-year-old Heflin signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2021. That season, he made the opening-day roster and appeared in four games, making one tackle.

However, he was released by the Packers on January 21, 2022 but re-signed with Green Bay and was invited to training camp. He didn’t make the active roster, but landed on the Green Bay practice squad until he was released on Tuesday, December 13.

During Heflin’s college days, he played at Northern Illinois for four seasons before transferring to Iowa for his final season of eligibility.

At 6-foot-3 and 304 pounds, Heflin is now the only defensive lineman on the Giants practice squad.

The Giants will make the trip to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. After watching the Giants practice on January 5, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News expects the Giants to rest several starters as they get ready for their playoff run.

What I just saw at practice confirms for me that Giants will likely rest several starters vs. Eagles. Will cover it in today's Daily News — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 5, 2023

Leonard also guesses that Heflin, along with quarterback Davis Webb, will be activated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.