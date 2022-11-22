Former Teammate Says Giants Have New Rival in OBJ Race

Odell Beckham Jr. will visit the New York Giants and a return to his former team is now described as “more realistic,” despite interest from NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys also expect a visit from OBJ, but the greatest threat to a Giants reunion may come from outside the division. That’s after one of Beckham’s old teammates threw the name of a leading AFC contender into the hat.

Super Bowl Linkup Hinted at for OBJ

Beckham and Von Miller helped the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI last season, and the latter is trying to lift a Lombardi Trophy with the Buffalo Bills. Miller teased the possibility of Beckham joining him at Orchard Park during an edition of the VonCast on Tuesday, November 22, per Bleacher Report:

“Wait 'til [OBJ] sees Bills mafia and what we’re doing in Buffalo.” 👀🍿 Will the Bills land OBJ? pic.twitter.com/xi85iHWiLW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2022

This was more than just a pitch on behalf of the Bills. Miller also mentioned the other interested parties in the biggest name still on the free-agent market at wide receiver: “Let him go see the Cowboys, let him go see the Giants, but wait ’till he sees Bills Mafia.”

Those words are a reference to the Giants and Cowboys sharing status as the favorites to win the race for Beckham, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Their report stated these are Beckham’s “only known visits scheduled.”

That could change if the Bills are indeed in the mix as Miller hinted. It was Miller who joined Beckham on the Rams’ roster as trade acquisitions at the mid-point of the 2021 NFL season.

Adding veteran star power on both sides of the ball helped the Rams capitalize on their all-in Super Bowl window. Beckham may be inclined to see if the same dynamic can work in Buffalo, especially since the Bills, like the Cowboys, are more talented than the Giants and have a greater chance of earning a Super Bowl berth this season.

That’s the short-term reality. In the longer view, the Giants have a greater need to acquire their former three-time Pro-Bowl wideout.

Giants Need Elite Talent at WR

Even if Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson hadn’t been lost to season-ending injuries, the Giants would still need an infusion of elite talent at the wide receiver position. It’s not coming from Kenny Golladay, not when the ex-Detroit Lions star still drops too many passes.

Darius Slayton has been a game competitor through 10 games, but the Giants’ fifth-round pick in 2019 doesn’t scare defenses. Beckham still can, even after having surgery to repair the left ACL he’s torn twice in his career.

The 30-year-old still knows how to get open on a reconstructed knee. He still has an impressive catch radius, keen understanding of coverage and a nose for the end zone.

Bringing in Beckham now makes sense, even though Dan Duggan of The Athletic believes “it would be a break” from the fiscal prudence general manager Joe Schoen has so far shown while rebuilding the Giants.

Schoen may need to cough up the cash for an ageing pass-catcher Duggan says “is reportedly seeking a multi-year deal that will rival the $20 million per year contracts Tampa’s Chris Godwin and the Chargers’ Mike Williams signed this offseason.”

The Giants will have as much as $51,791,918 worth of space under the salary cap in 2023, according to Spotrac.com, more than enough for the type of deal Beckham wants. Duggan called a second tour with the Giants “more realistic,” despite the costs and competition.

Paying up would also transform an offense overly reliant on running back Saquon Barkley.

He was stuffed by coordinator Aaron Glenn’s defense during Week 11’s shock 31-18 loss at home to the Lions:

Saquon Barkley against the Lions 31st rushing defense:

15 carries for 22 yards (1.5 YPC)

S/O to AG pic.twitter.com/7XLUOxxmKP — DLFP (@DLFPtweets) November 20, 2022

As Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports pointed out, “the Giants have lost the past two games in which they have rushed for under 100 yards.” The need for Barkley to amass triple digits on the ground would be less if quarterback Daniel Jones has a playmaker like Beckham catching his passes.