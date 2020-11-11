Giants Cut Week 1 Starter, 2019 Draft Pick

The New York Giants announced a slew of roster moves on Tuesday, headlined by the release of an opening day starter and 2019 draft pick.

Cornerback Corey Ballentine has been waived, bringing his one-and-a-half year run in East Rutherford to a halt. The former Washburn corner appeared in 22 games over his Giants tenure, starting the first two games of 2020 before eventually falling out of favor with the coaching staff.

Ballentine’s release freed up a roster spot for wide receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis, who was claimed off of waivers last week. New York also welcomed back guard Will Hernandez, activating the starter off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after missing each of the past two games.

