Giants Waive Ex-Cowboys RB, Sun Belt’s 2nd All-Time Rushing TDs Leader

With Big Blue’s rookie minicamp in the books, two notable veterans — Kelvin Benjamin and Corey Clement — have landed themselves new deals following tryouts. Yet, as two new players come through the door, two others exit.
The New York Giants have announced that running back Jordan Chunn and tight end Nate Wieting have both been waived. Each player inked reserve/future contracts with the team back in January.
The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!
Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!
Chunn Holds Troy Rushing TD Record
Chunn, a former All-Sun Belt selection from Troy, had quite a nose for the endzone during his collegiate career. In 2014, he led all NCAA freshmen with 14 rushing touchdowns, while his 47 career rushing touchdowns remain a program record. Despite his production, Chunn entered the league in 2018 with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. The 6-foot, 230 pounder spent the majority of his two seasons on Dallas’ practice squad. Over his career, he’s appeared in just one game, logging 16 special teams snaps.
Like Chunn, Wieting also entered the league as an undrafted free agent, latching on with the Cleveland Browns this past season. A four-year letterman at Iowa (2016-19), Wieting appeared in 39 career games (15 starts) with the Hawkeyes. The former walk-on was far from the most prolific player at his position, hauling in a total of just 13 receptions during his stint in Iowa City. With that said, he did average an impressive 14.2 yards per reception over his career. Wieting, 25, has also spent time with the Miami Dolphins.
Joe Judge on What He’s Looking for From the RB Position
While Clement ultimately proved himself the cream of the crop over the weekend, he wasn’t the only running back on display at the team’s rookie minicamp. Rookie sixth-round pick Gary Brightwell — who caught coach Joe Judge’s eye as a potential special teams contributor — and ex-Falcons draft pick Ito Smith, were also both in attendance.
“I think all those players, they are different players,” Judge said of the trio. “So the qualities are going to vary a little bit. Really what you’re looking for is movement skills on the field. With the guys this weekend, you’re looking for a mix of things in terms of how they look on the field, what shape they are in currently, your interactions with them as a player, and that’s a big part of them is getting them in your meetings and having them on the field and it’s your first chance of really getting these guys in person on the field with your coaching staff and really seeing how they react to your style of coaching.”
“It’s a good experience for us. I really enjoyed all those guys. I thought they did a good job this weekend, and the unfortunate thing is there’s only a limited amount of spots on the roaster total,” he added. “So again it was a good experience to have them all here and we’ll see where it goes from here.”
READ NEXT
- Giants Signing: Ex-NFC East Rival Beats Out Former Falcons RB for Contract
- Former First-Rounder Signs With Giants After 2-Year NFL Hiatus
- Giants Waive Ex-Cowboys Defender, Former Chiefs Top Pick
- Ex-Eagles RB, Super Bowl Hero Lands Tryout With Giants: Report
For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.