Giants Waive Ex-Cowboys RB, Sun Belt’s 2nd All-Time Rushing TDs Leader

With Big Blue’s rookie minicamp in the books, two notable veterans — Kelvin Benjamin and Corey Clement — have landed themselves new deals following tryouts. Yet, as two new players come through the door, two others exit.

The New York Giants have announced that running back Jordan Chunn and tight end Nate Wieting have both been waived. Each player inked reserve/future contracts with the team back in January.

Chunn Holds Troy Rushing TD Record

Chunn, a former All-Sun Belt selection from Troy, had quite a nose for the endzone during his collegiate career. In 2014, he led all NCAA freshmen with 14 rushing touchdowns, while his 47 career rushing touchdowns remain a program record. Despite his production, Chunn entered the league in 2018 with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. The 6-foot, 230 pounder spent the majority of his two seasons on Dallas’ practice squad. Over his career, he’s appeared in just one game, logging 16 special teams snaps.

Like Chunn, Wieting also entered the league as an undrafted free agent, latching on with the Cleveland Browns this past season. A four-year letterman at Iowa (2016-19), Wieting appeared in 39 career games (15 starts) with the Hawkeyes. The former walk-on was far from the most prolific player at his position, hauling in a total of just 13 receptions during his stint in Iowa City. With that said, he did average an impressive 14.2 yards per reception over his career. Wieting, 25, has also spent time with the Miami Dolphins.

Joe Judge on What He’s Looking for From the RB Position

While Clement ultimately proved himself the cream of the crop over the weekend, he wasn’t the only running back on display at the team’s rookie minicamp. Rookie sixth-round pick Gary Brightwell — who caught coach Joe Judge’s eye as a potential special teams contributor — and ex-Falcons draft pick Ito Smith, were also both in attendance.