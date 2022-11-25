Giants Coach Put on Blast By NFL Hall of Famer: ‘That’s Dumb Coaching’

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was without his two top cornerbacks — Adoree’ Jackson and Fabian Moreau — as well as number one safety Xavier McKinney against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. As a result, the Giants lost 28-20 to Dallas as Dak Prescott threw for two passing touchdowns in the second half.

Martindale — known for his blitz-happy tendencies — gave his cornerbacks freedom against the Cowboys’ top wide receivers — and that proved costly. CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup combined for 11 receptions and 169 yards.

Former Denver Broncos tight end and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe had a problem with Martindale’s plan versus the Cowboys and voiced it out on Twitter.

“Why would Giants DC play all this man (coverage) with your starting 2 DBs out? That’s dumb coaching,” tweeted Sharpe.

A likely prime example of why Sharpe was frustrated with Martindale’s coaching was when usual special-teamer Nick McCloud was one-on-one with Dalton Schultz on a 3rd-and-goal play on the Giants’ 15-yard line.

McCloud had no help and the bigger Schultz made a leaping touchdown catch.

Martindale had to manage a defense that is clearly depleted against one of the best offenses in football.

But you can’t dismiss the fact that the Giants have now allowed 27 or more points for the third time in the last four games.

Missed Opportunites on Defense

The Giants forced Prescott to throw two interceptions in the first half. First-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux had a career-high six pressures. If those two facts were given to you prior to the game, you might have actually thought the Giants won the football game.

Wrong.

New York’s defense allowed Dallas to convert in seven of 11 attempts.

Entering Sunday, the Giants were second in the league in red zone defense, giving up touchdowns just 43.59 percent of the time. Sunday, Dallas went 4 of 4 on red zone opportunities.

“Each week is tough and we’ll stick with our practice, our preparation, all the things that we need to do to try to go ahead and give us an opportunity to win a game. It’s the ebbs and flows of a season,” head coach Daboll said Thursday.

Shannon Sharpe Goes After Daniel Jones

Sharpe, who hosts Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” alongside Skip Bayless, didn’t just call out one Giants member on social media.

He criticized quarterback Daniel Jones, tweeting: “Giants ain’t even winning anything with Jones as the QB. He’s a JAG aka just another guy.”

Jones played a turnover-free game after throwing two interceptions in Week 11’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

However, there wasn’t much to write home about Jones’ performance on Thursday. He finished 21-of-35 for 228 yards and one touchdown. His only touchdown pass of the game came with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter with the Giants down by 15.

One negative play that sticks out from Jones was an off-target throw on 4th-and-1 to Saquon Barkley, who couldn’t haul in the low-and-behind thrown ball. The missed opportunity led to the Cowboys scoring a touchdown and having a 21-13 lead.

DJ has to put that out ahead more and id also like Saquon to pull that in. Damn man pic.twitter.com/QxKSjphxQo — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 24, 2022

Despite the pass not being in stride for Barkley, the former No. 2 overall pick took the blame for the failed fourth-down conversion.

“I gotta make that play,” Barkley said after Thursday’s loss. “That’s it. I just gotta make the play.”

Jones also took ownership of the fourth-down failure after the game, saying it was “a bad throw.”

Either way, Jones will have his naysayers, especially after the Giants suffered a third defeat in its last four games.