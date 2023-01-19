Giants Assistant’s Comment on Eagles Player Turns Heads on Twitter

The New York Giants will have to worry about many star players in their Divisional Round matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Yet, the Giants will also have to be wary of running back Boston Scott, who has 10 of his 19 career touchdowns against New York.

Giants first-year defensive coordinator Wink Martindale doesn’t have much experience against Scott and shrugged off the notion that Scott is a “Giant killer.”

“It predates my time here,” Martindale said on January 18. “I can’t answer that. He’s a good running back. They have a stable of good running backs, so I can’t answer that. . . . I know just because he scored, I don’t think he’s a Giant killer.”

Still, Scott played in both contests versus Martindale’s Giants this season and scored a touchdown in each game.

Twitter didn’t disappoint as NFL fans reacted accordingly to Martindale’s words.

“Scott scoring 3 times now,” one fan wrote.

Scott scoring 3 times now https://t.co/JaZVANqeVv — RareBreed #1 Seed NFC (@DevanteS_08) January 19, 2023

“Boston Scott masterclass incoming,” another fan wrote.

Boston Scott masterclass incoming https://t.co/aABvVh2W0S — Dash from PBS Kids🟢 (@301mair) January 18, 2023

“Boston Scott anytime touchdown is lock of the millennium,” one user tweeted.

Bulletin board material could be in store for Scott. However, the veteran running back likely won’t be at the top of Martindale’s list of Eagles players to stop in the pivotal game, with the likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts in store.

The Giants, still, did enough to contain Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings in Super Wild Card Weekend on January 15.

Martindale Raves About Eagles Star QB

Lots of chatter has been on the status of Hurts, who suffered a sprained throwing shoulder on December 18 against the Chicago Bears and missed two games.

Hurts returned from his injury to start the Eagles’ Week 18 win over the Giants. He was used conservatively as the team then had the luxury of resting a week due to being the No. 1 seed.

Now, days ahead of Philadelphia’s rematch with New York in the postseason, Martindale believes Hurts will be at full strength.

“He’s off the injury report, so I’m expecting Jalen Hurts the MVP candidate,” Martindale said. “I think if you expect anything less, you’re kidding yourself because the guy’s definitely a competitor.”

Hurts was, in fact, omitted from the Eagles’ injury report to start the week. He was a full participant as the team sets to face the Giants at home on January 21.

When Hurts was fully healthy in their first matchup against the Giants, the quarterback had one of his best performances of the season, going 21 of 31 with deep touchdown passes to both Brown and Smith in a 48-22 victory that clinched a playoff berth.

Giants Coaches Interview Dates Announced

Martindale, along with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, were recently requested to interview for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching vacancy.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Martindale is set for an interview with the Indianapolis Colts on January 22, the day after the Giants’ playoff contest versus the Eagles. Kafka is set for interviews on the same day with the Colts, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

Some of the coaching interviews scheduled for this week and weekend:

— #Giants OC Mike Kafka is set for interviews Sunday with #Colts, #Panthers and #Texans.

— #Giants DC Wink Martindale has #Colts on Sunday.

— #49ers DC DeMeco Ryans has the #Broncos today, #Texans on Friday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2023

The Colts are looking for a new head coach after firing Frank Reich on November 7 and naming Jeff Saturday interim coach. The Panthers fired Matt Rhule on October 10 and named Steve Wilks interim coach. The Texans fired Lovie Smith on January 8.

It’s no surprise that both Giants’ coordinators are in demand due to the team’s success on both sides of the ball. With Kafka calling offensive plays, the Giants went from finishing at No. 31 in total yards and points scored last season to No. 15 in points and No. 18 in yards in 2022. Despite dealing with numerous injuries on defense, Martindale’s unit ranked No. 17 in yards allowed.