Giants Coach Linked to NFC Rival HC Job: Report

The New York Giants have surprised the NFL world in 2022 with a playoff berth and now one of their assistants has a chance to be on the move.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news on January 9 that the Arizona Cardinals are firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

21 minutes later, Rapoport brought up the possibility of the Cardinals going after Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Rapoport tweeted, “He’s like Bruce Arians, but for defense. Took a 4-win team with a rebuilding roster and now they’re top 5 in 3rd down and red zone defense and are a playoff defense. One name to watch.”

Listening to @BaldyNFL now stumping for #Giants DC Wink Martindale. He's like Bruce Arians, but for defense. Took a 4-win team with a rebuilding roster and now they’re top 5 in 3rd down and red zone defense and are a playoff defense. One name to watch. https://t.co/domeGqjv99 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Losing Martindale would be a big loss for New York.

The 59-year-old Martindale was among eight prime candidates to land a head-coaching gig this offseason, according to Mike Jones of The Athletic.

Martindale’s NFL Success

Martindale has 35 years of NFL coaching and was on the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff for the last 10 years, including the last four as a defensive coordinator. During his time in Baltimore, Martindale won Super Bowl XLVII and his unit ranked in the top three in the NFL in points allowed in each of his first three seasons, and first, fourth and seventh, respectively, in yards given up while never finishing lower than eighth against the run or the pass.

In Martindale’s four Baltimore playoff games as defensive coordinator, his defenses allowed just 20 points per game. The Ravens also had to overcome three turnovers by their defense in the two highest-scoring games.

The Ravens parted ways with Martindale after the 2021 season and Martindale has rebounded tremendously with the Giants. Even with a myriad of injuries defensively, Martindale’s unit ranks ninth in the league in opposing touchdowns per game (2.2) in 2022.

Replacing Martindale would be difficult as he runs a blitz and disguise-heavy scheme that’s unlike most around the NFL. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan also provided insight on the sense he gets from the Giants’ players concerning Martindale’s coaching.

“Having seen him coach and deal with players first hand, Giants DC Wink Martindale is a candidate teams should put high on their lists for head coaching vacancies,” Raanan tweeted. Players love him. Amazing composure that you can see resonate throughout his unit. Have been thoroughly impressed.”

Having seen him coach and deal with players first hand, Giants DC Wink Martindale is a candidate teams should put high on their lists for head coaching vacancies. Players love him. Amazing composure that you can see resonate throughout his unit. Have been thoroughly impressed. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 9, 2023

Daboll Speaks on Giants Playoff Game

The Giants clinched the No. 6 playoff spot last week with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. In Week 18, Big Blue gave the majority of their starters as the backups fought hard and lost by just six points to an Eagles team that came in as 16.5-point favorites.

New York will head to take on the Minnesota Vikings on the road next Sunday for a rematch of their first meeting this season, which was played in Week 16.

It didn’t take long for Daboll to think about the road ahead for Wild Card Weekend.

“We’ve got to take these buses home, get in the training room, get in the meeting room and have our best week of preparation,” Daboll said.

The Giants lost 27-24 in their first game against the Vikings in December.

It will be a highly anticipated rematch that takes place on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET on January 8.