Giants’ Assistant ‘Runaway’ Favorite for Head Coaching Job

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is picking up steam in the betting world to land a head coaching job.

According to Oddschecker.com, sportsbooks have Martindale as the “runaway” favorite to be the Indianapolis Colts head coach with -150 odds. Jeff Saturday, who was the Colts’ interim head coach during the 2022 season, is the next closest, but his odds are +300. For instance, Martindale has a 60% implied chance of being the next Colts head coach, followed by Saturday with a 25%.

It was revealed on February 2 by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo that the Colts could have an unprecedented third round of interviews that will likely include Martindale. Then, it was reported by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News that Martindale is considered a frontrunner for the position.

A source tells me Giants DC Don Martindale is considered one of the frontrunners for the Colts HC job as Round 2 of interviews comes to a close. But it’s not clear who all Indy intends to include in Round 3, how long it would take & what impact that would have on the process https://t.co/hj3ZqdW3FP — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) February 2, 2023

The Colts revealed that there are eight finalists for the head coaching job.

In addition to Martindale and Saturday, the following candidates also received a second interview.

Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero

Los Angeles Rams DC Raheem Morris

Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Green Bay Packers STC Rich Bisaccia

Philadelphia Eagles OC Shane Steichen

Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Wink Martindale Loves Being a Giant

Martindale entered his first season with the Giants in 2022 after spending a decade with the Baltimore Ravens from 2012-2021 as their linebackers coach and defensive coordinator.

The Giants made the playoffs in 2022 for the first time since 2016 and plenty had to do with Martindale’s coaching. Despite dealing with numerous injuries on defense, New York ranked 17th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed under Martindale.

The 59-year-old Martindale has grown accustomed to New York in his first year there as defensive coordinator and doesn’t see his current situation as a “stepping stone” for his career.

“When I came here as a Giant it wasn’t a stepping stone for me. It was a destination,” Martindale said. “I love it here in New York. I love the city. I think it’s the greatest city in the world, I think it’s the greatest fans in the world and the ownership — the Maras and Tischs — have been great to my family.”

Still, the 59-year-old Martindale has received head coaching interest in the past, and the question of whether he becomes a head coach or not continues.

Giants’ Mike Kafka Also Receiving Head Coaching Interest

Martindale isn’t the only Giants coordinator that’s getting attention from teams who need a head coach.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka earned a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their vacant head coaching position. He joins Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo among the few finalists for the job.

#Giants OC Mike Kafka is also getting a second interview with the #AZCardinals, source said. https://t.co/uwN5m3vUla — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2023

Kafka had two interviews with the Houston Texans before they hired DeMeco Ryans this week. He’s also interviewed with the Colts and Carolina Panthers.

With Kafka calling offensive plays, the Giants went from finishing at No. 31 in total yards and points scored last season to No. 15 in points and No. 18 in yards in 2022.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of those conversations and be a part of that process,” Kafka told reporters in January, via USA Today’s Giants Wire.