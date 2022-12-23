Giants’ Wink Martindale Roasts Vikings Coach in Viral Video

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is known for his over-the-top quotes when speaking to the media. The 59-year-old certainly did not disappoint on December 21 in that aspect, three days after the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 15.

The Giants are set to travel to face the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve. When asked about the Vikings’ offense, Martindale made sure to compare Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell to the 28-year-old famous singer and actor Harry Styles.

“Kevin (O’Connell) does a great job calling the offense. It’s unfair. I’m the blue-collar guy going against Harry Styles, the good-looking young guy,” Martindale said, via SNY Giants Videos. “I really like Kevin I think he’s done a great job, if not only calling the offense, but the entire team.”

O’Connell has yet to respond to Martindale’s comparison, but the 37-year-old first-year coach has done great things in 2022. He has led the Vikings to an 11-3 record and NFC North title in his first year as head coach.

Martindale Speaks on Vikings Star WR

The Giants will have a tough task on defense when it comes to trying to stop Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. He was selected for his third Pro Bowl in his third season as an NFL professional. Through 14 games, Jefferson has 1,623 yards and is within reach of becoming the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history.

To no surprise, Martindale praised Jefferson’s talents and took a step further in acknowledging that he’s the best wide receiver in the league.

“I told the defense. I said that he’s one of the top two receivers in this league, and he’s not number two,” Martindale said, via SNY Giants Videos. “He’s had a phenomenal year — their whole offense has. It’s one of those things that they throw the ball, and he could be in double or triple coverage, and he still catches it. I know it’s fun for the fan to watch. It’s not very fun for defensive coordinators.”

New York is coming into Saturday’s game short-handed as cornerback Adoree Jackson (MCL) and Xavier McKinney (hand) are unlikely to play.

The Giants will likely turn to Fabian Moreau to cover Jefferson. Moreau ranks 79th among corners and has allowed a 98.3 passer rating this season.

Martindale Talks on Giants Pass Rush

It’ll be key for the Giants to pressure Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who isn’t mobile and is known for holding the football long to wait for open receivers.

Cousins will have a rude awakening when it comes to the Giants’ pass-rush, which is getting hot at the right time. First-year outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux had 12 tackles, a big strip-sack forced fumble returned for a touchdown in Week 15.

Martindale spoke on Thibodeaux’s abilities and the way he compliments fellow teammate Azeez Ojulari, who has four sacks in the last three games.

“I have no idea; I don’t want to put a ceiling on him,” Martindale said. “I don’t because that’s how special I think he is — he and Azeez both.”

Minnesota will also have to worry about Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams up-front. It also won’t help the Vikings cause that center Garrett Bradbery is ruled out Saturday with a back injury.