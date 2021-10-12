Giants Workout 2017 2nd-Round Bust OL, Former Chargers’ Starter

The New York Giants have suffered a slew of injuries on offense this season, especially along their offensive line.

And on Tuesday, they worked out former Los Angeles Chargers 2017 second-round bust Forrest Lamp, per the NFL’s October 12 transaction wire.

Lamp started all 16 games at left guard for the Chargers last season, accumulating a Pro Football Focus grade of 49.4 while allowing two sacks across a total of 1,175 snaps. However, his once promising career has been riddled by injuries since entering the league.

Lamp missed his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL during his first NFL training camp. In his sophomore campaign, he appeared in just two games and was a healthy scratch for much of the year. And in 2019, Lamp played in seven games with two starts, before breaking his fibula on October 23.

The 27-year-old signed with the Buffalo Bills during the offseason, but was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury in August. He was released just two days later via settlement.

Although Lamp played offensive tackle in college, he was projected to move to guard in the NFL due to his short arm length. Regardless, draft experts ranked him as a first-round pick before the Chargers ultimately selected him at No. 38 overall in the second-round.

The Giants have held a rotation at the guard position after losing starters Shane Lemieux and Nick Gates for the season. Matt Skura has started the last two games at this spot, but Wes Martin saw some playing time against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

Now, the team is giving Lamp a look to see if he is healthy and capable of contributing to the offensive line at some point this season.

Good News on Golladay

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is expected to miss this week’s contest with the Los Angeles Rams due to a knee injury.

#Giants WR Kenny Golladay is expected to miss this week with a knee injury, source said, but a major sigh of relief all around. The initial fear was that it was major… but should be just a week or two. Actual good injury luck for NYG. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

Golladay exited Sunday’s game with a hyper extended knee, which Rapoport says was initially believed to be a major injury. Luckily, this issue is only expected to keep the No. 1 receiver out for a week or two.

The Giants’ pricey free agent pickup played in just 24 snaps last week, drawing three targets with no receptions prior to his injury.

Through the first five weeks of the season, Golladay has 17 receptions for 282 yards and no touchdowns. However, his best performance came in Week 4 vs. the Saints, where he hauled in six receptions for 116 yards.

Without Golladay, the Giants will be relying on rookie receiver Kadarius Toney who posted a monstrous 10-catch, 189-yard stat line against the Cowboys. The Giants are also hoping to get Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton back after missing the last two games with hamstring injuries.

49ers Court 2 Former Giants

As the October 12 NFL transaction report also revealed, the San Francisco 49ers hosted two former Giants’ interior linemen for a tryout on Tuesday.

This duo was Jonathan Halapio [2016-19] and Spencer Pulley [2018-20], who both spent time at center and guard for the Giants across several seasons.

Halapio appeared in 27 games for the Giants and started 23 of them [15 in 2019]. After being named the starting center in 2018, Halapio fractured his ankle and lower leg in Week 2, which knocked him out for the rest of the season.

As for Pulley, he appeared in 17 games for the Giants from 2018-19 while starting 10 of them.

