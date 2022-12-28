Giants Bring Back Familiar Face, Release Veteran TE to Make Room

The New York Giants announced the signing of Wyatt Davis off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Chris Myarick to make room for Davis.

Earlier on Wednesday, December 28, the Giants signed linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions practice squad and placed offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) on injured reserve.

It’s been busy for the Giants at headquarters in East Rutherford, New Jersey, four days before the team’s “win-and-in” home game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.

Profile of Wyatt Davis

Davis began the 2022 season on the Giants practice squad in September. One week later, the New Orleans Saints swooped in and signed him to their active roster. The Saints waived him on November 8 and the Arizona Cardinals claimed him off waivers the next day.

A third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL draft, Davis was considered to be a potential first-round pick during his Ohio State days as he was named a unanimous All-American in 2020. Unfortunately, injuries to his knee twice led to David being picked at No. 85.

Once Davis landed in Minnesota, he could never stay healthy and showed up to the 2021 training camp out of shape. He bounced on and off of the practice squad and played in six games, notching zero offensive snaps and 28 special teams snaps.

Minnesota then fired Rick Spielman, who was the team’s general manager when Davis was drafted. The Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who was on a mission of cutting numerous players not associated with the current regimen. On August 30, the team released three of the four 2021 third-round picks, which included Davis, Chazz Surratt and Kellen Mond.

The grandson of Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis, Davis has appeared in eight games over his career, six with the Vikings.

The 23-year-old Davis played one game apiece with the Saints and Cardinals this season. He gives the Giants depth along the interior offensive line after the team placed Lemieux on injured reserve, ending his season.

What to Make of Myarick Release

In the last four games, the Giants hardly utilized Myarick, who played in 19 total offensive snaps during that span, including none last week against the Minnesota Vikings.

New York picked up Nick Vannett in November to serve as the team’s blocking tight end, which decreased Myarick’s playing time.

However, NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton believes the Giants will add Myarick back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

New York’s tight end group begins with rookie Daniel Bellinger, who has 27 receptions on 32 targets for 226 yards and three total touchdowns in 11 games.

Now, Vannett and Lawrence Cager make up the rest of the team’s tight ends on the active roster. Vannett has played in 68 offensive snaps in the last four games. Cager has only posted four offensive snaps in the last four games.

The Giants are only asking for receiving production from Bellinger. While Bellinger has shown starting abilities, he had a crucial fumble in the team’s 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. It’s also unclear if he’s 100% after missing four games with an eye injury. He also exited Week 14’s matchup against the Eagles with a rib injury and has dealt with limitations in practice due to the issue.